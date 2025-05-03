New International Airport Opens in Western Turkmenistan

On 2 May 2025, a new International Airport was inaugurated in Balkanabat, the administrative center of Balkan province, west of Turkmenistan. The opening ceremony was led by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Technical features of Balkanabat airport

The passenger terminal of the International Airport, designed to handle 100 passengers per hour, spans three floors with a total area of 5,203 m².

The terminal includes waiting areas, ticket counters, a medical station, customs and migration registration offices, an internet café, a souvenir shop, a cafeteria, and technical and auxiliary facilities.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited the international flight departure waiting area, passing through customs, migration, and border control points.

The airport complex also accommodates checkpoints, fire, rescue, and airfield service buildings, facilities for ground and technical aircraft maintenance, specialized vehicles, a covered parking lot, a cargo terminal, a hotel, and other technical structures.

The airport is equipped with an artificial runway, taxiway, an apron for six aircraft and four helicopters, and a control tower with a height of 44.05 meters and an area of 410.92 m².

International Certifications for Balkanabat International Airport

During the ceremony, representatives of international organizations and foreign aviation companies made remarks. The new airport awarded several certifications:

Certificate of Registration of Balkanabat International Airport with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Nicolas Rallo, the Regional Director for the ICAO “European and North Atlantic” (EUR/NAT) Office, spoke online during the ceremony.

Certificate of Compliance with the requirements of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), presented by Dmitry Kosolapov, IATA Deputy Director for Infrastructure.

Certificate Confirming Compliance with international standards for airport construction, presented by Denis Astakhov, Head of Safety and Sustainability at Munich International Airport.

Certificate of Compliance with global construction requirements for such facilities, presented by Mhome Abdulhamid Mohammed Ali, General Director of Al-Hatmi Consulting, Balkanabat Airport project coordinator.

Following the speeches by foreign partners, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and ceremony participants observed aircraft from Turkmenistan Airlines and foreign carriers landing at the new International Airport.

Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Opening Ceremony of Balkanabat International Airport

Every day of the Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State is marked by historically significant events and labor achievements. Today, in the International Year of Peace and Trust, filled with a series of accomplishments, we are participating in the opening ceremony of the Balkanabat International Airport.

Dear Friends! Honored Ceremony Participants!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the commissioning of a modern international airport!

Dear Friends!

Our country is successfully implementing large-scale measures aimed at strengthening the economic potential of our sovereign Motherland and further improving the living standards of our people.

The development of economic sectors, including the transport and communications sector, is carried out based on the Program ‘Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052’ and the Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Country in 2022–2028. This process receives significant attention.

Effective measures are being taken to develop civil aviation, a key segment of the national transport sector: new airliners are being acquired, international-class specialists are being trained, and conditions at airports are being modernized.

The Balkanabat International Airport, commissioned today on the ancient Balkan land, is a clear result of our targeted efforts.

This new modern airport will ensure a high level of passenger and cargo air transport and will become a key factor in forming modern transport infrastructure in the region.

Dear Friends! Honored Ceremony Participants!

The Great Silk Road, which once passed through our country, played a vital role in strengthening ties of friendship and brotherhood among peoples and fostering trade relations. By building new transport infrastructure facilities today, our neutral Motherland is reviving the Great Silk Road.

Modern airports, railways, and highways are being constructed and commissioned across the country on an increasing scale.

Honored Ceremony Participants!

I am confident that the new International Airport will significantly expand the capabilities of our country’s civil aviation and provide favorable conditions for enhancing cooperation with the world’s nations.

Honored Ceremony Participants! Dear Compatriots!

Once again, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and our beloved people on the opening of the Balkanabat International Airport!

I wish you good health and great success in your work!

(Balkanabat, 2 May 2025) ///nCa, 3 May 2025 (photo credit – TDH)

Some photos (credit – TDH):