IMF predicts slight slowdown in economic growth in Central Asia and Caucasus Region

IMF has predicted a slight slowdown in the economic growth in the Central Asia and Caucasus region in the near- to mid-term assessment.

The IMF Regional Economic Outlook for Middle East and Central Asia, released on 1 May 2025 at a press conference in Dubai, says, “Economies in the CCA region experienced robust output growth in 2024, exceeding the October 2024 REO projections, mainly because of stronger and longer-than-anticipated positive spillovers on domestic demand from Russia’s war in Ukraine. These effects are expected to normalize over the next few years and, together with plateauing hydrocarbon production growth and smaller fiscal stimulus, are expected to lead to a slowdown in CCA economic growth. Inflation has been trending down for most economies and is projected to generally remain within established targets over the medium term.”

The complete report and its statistics section are available from this link:

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/MECA/Issues/2025/04/24/regional-economic-outlook-middle-east-central-asia-april-2025

Here are the parts of some of the tables in the report:

/// nCa, 5 May 2025