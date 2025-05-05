BUTB will assist Turkmen enterprises in entering the Belarusian market

2 May, Minsk /BelTA/. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange is ready to become a “single window” for the business community of Turkmenistan planning to supply products of its own production or make purchases in Belarus. This statement was made by Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of BUCE Yaroslav Kovalchuk following his visit to the International Trade and Services Exhibition and Fair (ITSE 2025) in Ashgabat, BelTA learned from the press service of the commodity exchange.

According to Yaroslav Kovalchuk, BUCE is interested in developing cooperation with Turkmen businesses both in terms of increasing the volume of transactions and expanding the range of goods involved in mutual trade.

“Since we have accredited almost all the main producers and consumers of goods in Belarus, then, by entering the exchange, Turkmen enterprises, in fact, gain access to the entire market of our country, as well as up-to-date information on prices and delivery conditions. This significantly simplifies the work of Turkmen businesses in Belarus and allows minimizing time costs and possible risks,” the BUCE representative emphasized.

In addition, the assistant to the chairman of the board of the Belarusian exchange reported that today the exchange trade turnover between Belarus and Turkmenistan is formed mainly due to the export of Belarusian sawn timber.

“The dynamics are positive. Compared to January-April last year, the amount of exchange transactions of Turkmen traders has grown more than fivefold – primarily due to the increase in the export of Belarusian products,” noted Yaroslav Kovalchuk.

As for imports from Turkmenistan, according to the representative of BUCE, the most promising product groups are textiles and fruit and vegetable products. In this regard, negotiations were held with a number of Turkmen producers of these products on the sidelines of ITSE 2025 to attract them to the Belarusian exchange platform.

During the visit to Ashgabat, a meeting was also held with the management of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan. The parties discussed the possibility of intensifying cooperation, including in the field of analytics and technology exchange, which will help increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the Belarusian and Turkmen exchange platforms.

As of April 30, 21 residents of Turkmenistan were accredited at BUCE.