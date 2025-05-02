Proposal to grant WCO Regional Training Center Status to Turkmenistan Training Center receives unanimous support

A conference of heads of customs services of the WCO member countries of the European Region was held at the headquarters of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels. The event was attended by a delegation of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Chairman of the service M. Mukhammedov.

One of the key issues on the agenda was the consideration of a proposal to grant the Training Center at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan the status of a Regional Training Center of the WCO. A detailed presentation on this issue was made by Kerim Akhmedov, a representative of the Customs Service, who informed the participants about the center’s upgraded infrastructure, its technical capabilities, educational programs and digital platforms that meet international standards.

As it was noted, the strategic development plan of the Center was prepared in cooperation with the WCO and was officially approved by the European Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB). The Training Center already has experience in conducting regional trainings and is ready to fully perform the functions of the WCO Regional Training Center.

During the speech, the Turkmen side stressed that the recognition of the center would contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and improving the quality of personnel training in the field of customs.

As part of the presentation, participants were shown a video presentation reflecting Turkmenistan’s efforts to modernize the customs system, including modern classrooms, digital platforms, and experience-sharing events.

After the speech of the Turkmen delegation, representatives of the participating countries of the conference unanimously supported Turkmenistan’s proposal.

The floor was also taken by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their active attention and unanimous support of the initiative. He stressed that Turkmenistan, being located between two continents, as well as being a stable and reliable bridge between Asia and Europe, is aware of the high responsibility imposed by the recognition of the center at the regional level. He noted that the specialists trained at this center will undoubtedly make a practical contribution to the development of international trade and logistics, especially between Asia and Europe.

Thus, the conference became an important step towards the official recognition of the Training Center. The next stage will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the WCO and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan at the annual session of the WCO Council in June this year. ///nCa, May 2, 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)