Average crude oil price in 2025 would be USD 64 per barrel, predicts World Bank

The price of crude oil is expected to average $64 per barrel in 2025, the World Bank has revealed in its April 2025 Commodity Markets Outlook.

This is compared with $80.7 per barrel in 2024, notes JoyBusiness.

World Bank Commodity Markets Outlook April 2025

https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2025/04/29/commodity-markets-outlook-april-2025-press-release

The report stated that escalating concerns about global economic growth saw oil prices fall sharply in early April 2025 to below $63 per barrel, the lowest level since April 2021. /// nCa, 5 May 2025