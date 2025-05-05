News Central Asia (nCa)

Average crude oil price in 2025 would be USD 64 per barrel, predicts World Bank

The price of crude oil is expected to average $64 per barrel in 2025, the World Bank has revealed in its April 2025 Commodity Markets Outlook.

This is compared with $80.7 per barrel in 2024, notes JoyBusiness.

The report stated that escalating concerns about global economic growth saw oil prices fall sharply in early April 2025 to below $63 per barrel, the lowest level since April 2021. /// nCa, 5 May 2025

