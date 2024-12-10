The Ethiopian Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented his credentials

On 9 December 2024, the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, received a letter of credence from the Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdullah (with residence in Islamabad).

During the conversation, the Ambassador was familiarized with the priority directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, which consistently implements a strategy based on the principles of positive neutrality, equal and mutually beneficial partnership.

On the same day, the Ambassador met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Mukhammetdurdiyev.

The Ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the Turkmen side. He expressed his sincere pleasure at being appointed to Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current state of political and diplomatic relations between their countries. The significance of joint efforts in advancing peace and fostering trust among nations and peoples was emphasized.

In this context, the parties noted the importance of 2025, declared by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan – the International Year of Peace and Trust. The positive experience of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, was emphasized.

The parties agreed on the need to develop the legal framework of bilateral cooperation. The possibilities of establishing an active partnership between representatives of the private sector of Turkmenistan and Ethiopia, including in the field of agriculture and water resources management, were considered.

The diplomats paid special attention to the cultural and humanitarian direction. The sides noted the importance of the rich history and cultural heritage of the two countries, emphasizing the expediency of establishing ties between academic circles. ///nCa, 20 December 2024