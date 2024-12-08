News Central Asia (nCa)

The UN General Assembly adopted the Resolution "Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia" initiated by Turkmenistan

On 2 December, 2024, during the 43rd plenary session of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution submitted by Turkmenistan on behalf of the Central Asian countries “Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia” was adopted.

Introducing the draft resolution, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations A.Atayeva thanked the UN member states for supporting the project and stressed that the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia is an important element of the global non-proliferation regime, having approved the first nuclear-free region in the Northern Hemisphere.

Turkmenistan currently chairs the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia. A few days ago, an anniversary meeting on strengthening cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones was held in Ashgabat in honor of the 15th anniversary of the entry into force of this Treaty.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL).

By implementing a peaceful foreign policy based on the principles of positive neutrality, Turkmenistan puts forward important proposals to ensure global peace and trust, consolidate international efforts for the benefit of all mankind.

The relevance of these proposals and their broad support by the international community is evidenced by the adoption by the UN General Assembly of relevant Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan. ///MFA, Turkmenistan, 7 December 2024

 

