The National Leader of the Turkmen people participated in the One Water Summit in Riyadh

On 3 December 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the One Water summit.

At the beginning of the visit, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov performed Umrah (small pilgrimage) to the holy Kaaba, visiting Makkah.

Participation in the One Water Summit

The One Water Summit, organized by the Governments of France, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, was held on 3 December within the framework of COP-16 of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It aimed to contribute to the ongoing United Nations discussions and process to enhance global water governance, accelerate action on SDG6 on water and sanitation, building on the momentum of the UN Water Conference in 2023. In fact, the aim of the summit was to act as an incubator for solutions, in preparation for the next UN Water Conference in 2026.

The One Water Summit’s ambition is to scale-up projects by stimulating partnerships between States, international organizations, local authorities, development and private banks, businesses, philanthropies, scientific experts, NGOs and civil society, in line with previous One Planet Summits.

The summit was attended by Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, Co-Chairman of the Global Commission on Water Economics (GCEW) Johan Rockstrom, heads of state, heads of international organizations, communities and companies.

In his speech, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of cooperation on water issues to ensure stability and development on the planet.

He called for ensuring equal and equitable access to water resources, especially in Central Asia. Berdimuhamedov noted that access to water is a natural right of every person and an important factor in the well-being of the region.

To address water challenges in Central Asia, Turkmenistan proposes to be guided by three key principles:

1. Compliance with international law: the use of water resources should be regulated by UN standards.

2. Mutual consideration of interests: solutions should take into account the needs of all countries in the region.

3. Involvement of international organizations, primarily the UN: UN engagement will strengthen the legitimacy and effectiveness of water initiatives.

As practical steps, Turkmenistan proposes to establish a UN Regional Council on Water Management in Central Asia with headquarters in Ashgabat. The Council will coordinate the management of water resources and develop a legal framework for water use. Turkmenistan also calls for speeding up the adoption of the UN Conventions on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers.

Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the impact of climate change on water resources, especially glaciers, which are sources of nutrition for rivers in the region. Turkmenistan is ready to participate in international initiatives to protect glaciers and implement climate-resilient solutions.

Turkmenistan is actively implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal No. 6 – ensuring access to clean water. The country is building new water facilities and developing water supply infrastructure.

Special attention is paid to the rational use of the water resources of the Amu Darya River. Modern irrigation methods and water-saving technologies are being introduced.

Berdimuhamedov recalled Turkmenistan’s proposal to develop a special UN program for the Aral Sea basin. He stressed the importance of implementing UN resolutions on cooperation with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. The activities of the Foundation and the Interstate Coordinating Water Management Commission should receive broad international support.

Turkmenistan confirmed its readiness for further cooperation on water issues with the UN, international organizations and partner countries. Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the leaders of Kazakhstan, France and Saudi Arabia for organizing the summit.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the One Water Summit

Dear participants of the summit! Ladies and gentlemen!

First of all, let me express my gratitude to the Governments of France, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia for convening this Summit, which is designed to practically contribute to solving issues on the global agenda among the most pressing problems.

Today, cooperation on water issues is an important component of global processes, largely determining the prospects for ensuring sustainable stability, development and well–being on the planet.

And in this context, the guarantee of equal and fair access to water and, more broadly, to water resources, is a crucial condition not only for political and legal, but also for moral order, a matter of responsibility to present and future generations.

We believe that the criterion determining the effectiveness of a multilateral dialogue on water issues should be the unconditional commitment of its participants to two fundamental provisions: rational use and equitable distribution of water resources.

Turkmenistan has always firmly and consistently stated that access to water is a natural right of peoples and every human being.

This principle is clearly applicable to Central Asia, where water, due to a number of historical, cultural and natural-geographical features, has a special value and importance, and where water access is a direct and often decisive factor in economic and social well-being, well-being and quality of life of people.

Based on this, Turkmenistan is convinced that consideration of the entire complex of water issues in Central Asia should be based on three key principles:

1. Compliance with international law. Water resources are a common property, and their use should be regulated in accordance with generally recognized norms, in particular, on the basis of UN conventions.

2. Mutual consideration of interests. The decisions taken should take into account the needs of all states in the region. Only such an approach will ensure fairness and sustainability.

3. Involvement of international organizations and, first of all, the United Nations. We are confident that the UN’s engagement in water initiatives strengthens their legitimacy and effectiveness.

Based on this, in order to preserve and strengthen good-neighborliness, development and cooperation in Central Asia, as well as establish a mechanism for water use on transboundary rivers in the region, Turkmenistan proposed at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly to consider the initiative to establish a UN Regional Council on Water Use in Central Asia with headquarters in Ashgabat, as well as accelerate the process of adoption of the UN Conventions on the Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers.

This Council, in close cooperation with all Central Asian States, will coordinate the actions of water management, organize the interaction of departmental structures in the region, as well as develop a legal framework for water use. We are confident that this initiative of Turkmenistan is timely, and if implemented in the near future, it can bring tangible practical changes in strengthening regional cooperation.

Speaking about the challenges associated with water, it is impossible not to mention the impact of climate change. Increasing temperatures, reducing the area of glaciers and changing the precipitation regime require us not only to adapt, but also urgent joint actions. Glaciers, despite their remoteness from Turkmenistan, are of great importance for our country. They are natural sources of nutrition for rivers such as the Amu Darya, whose water is the basis of life, agriculture and ecosystems in the region. We are convinced that the preservation of glaciers is possible only with the use of the most modern technologies.

Turkmenistan is ready to participate in international initiatives on monitoring, research and protection of glaciers, including the introduction of climate-resistant solutions.

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, focuses on the practical implementation of the main provisions of the 2030 Agenda.

Among them, SDG No. 6 is to ensure equal access to clean water, which is our national priority.

By implementing it, the country is systematically working on the construction of new water facilities, as well as on the development of infrastructure designed to provide clean drinking water to the population. A number of targeted programs have been adopted for the further operation of hydraulic structures based on international standards and best practices.

I would like to highlight the issue of rational use of the water of the Amu Darya River, which Turkmenistan considers as an important resource for national and regional development.

We are implementing modern irrigation methods, using water-saving technologies and taking measures to minimize water losses.

I would also like to return to the initiative of Turkmenistan on the development of a Special UN Program for the Aral Sea basin and to establish a dedicated UN focus area for the Aral Sea problem.

The basis for effective international cooperation on the Aral Sea are two Resolutions of the UN General Assembly “Cooperation between the United Nations and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea”, adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan. It is also necessary to recall the Resolution of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific “Consideration of the conditions for the creation of a Special United Nations program for the Aral Sea basin”. The implementation of these important documents should be one of the defining directions of international work on the Aral Sea track.

Of course, the most important role is assigned to the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Interstate Coordinating Water Management Commission of the Fund. These platforms are working on solving crucial tasks. Therefore, their activities should be based not only on the assistance of the member States of the Fund, but also on broad and systematic international support.

Dear participants of the summit!

Turkmenistan is convinced of the ability of the world community to joint efforts to create an effective and sustainable water management system. This requires us to strengthen regional cooperation, intensify scientific research and introduce new technologies. In the near future, the UN Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia will start operating in Ashgabat. The Government of Turkmenistan will provide maximum assistance to this new structure and provide the most favorable conditions for its effective fulfillment of its tasks and goals.

Dear participants of the summit!

Concluding my speech, I would like to confirm Turkmenistan’s continued readiness for further close cooperation on water issues with the United Nations, other specialized international structures, our neighbors and partners on clear and fair principles, mutual responsibility and consideration of interests.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my gratitude to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, as well as Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud for the initiative on issues that are very important in this difficult global landscape.///nCa, 5 December 2024