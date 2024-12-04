Celebrating Inclusivity and Leadership: EU Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, 3 December – The European Union’s “Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy” project, in collaboration with the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan and the economic society “Yash Yardamchy,” joined the global community to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) at the WATAN Cinema and Concert Hall in Ashgabat.

This year’s IDPD, observed annually on 3 December, embraced the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.” The event featured a vibrant concert with performances by various creative groups from the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan, showcasing the talents and achievements of individuals with disabilities.

Attendees included people with disabilities from all regions of Turkmenistan, alongside representatives of government, Missions and International Organisations officials, civil society organisations, and residents and guests of Ashgabat. The gathering celebrated the contributions of individuals with disabilities to society and emphasised the importance of inclusivity and accessibility.

By actively participating in the IDPD, the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of people with disabilities. The EU advocates for a society where individuals with disabilities can fully and equally participate in all aspects of life, free from barriers and discrimination.

“Events like these remind us of the immense value that inclusivity brings to our communities. By amplifying the voices and leadership of persons with disabilities, we move closer to a future that is equitable and sustainable for all,” stated Laura Berzina, representing the EU Delegation. ///The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 4 December 2024

 

