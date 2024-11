Chinese foreign minister to chair fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will chair the fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting from 30 November to 1 December in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports with reference to Chinese foreign ministry.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the meeting in China. ///nCa, 28 November 2024