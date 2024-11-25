Two-day training “Introduction to Gender Equality” for tuberculosis specialists completed in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

Two-day training session under the title “Introduction to Gender Equality” for TB managers and leading specialists of National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan has been held at the UN building in Ashgabat on 11-12 November 2024. The training organized for 15 participants was based on “The specialized Gender Mainstreaming Online Course for Civil Servants in Turkmenistan” recently developed by UNDP in Turkmenistan.

The aim of the training was to introduce concepts related to gender equality, including gender norms, gender stereotypes and prejudices, as well strategies for achievement of gender equality and gender mainstreaming, international obligations and national framework for gender equality, gender data and gender analysis.

The course serves as a first step on enhancing the knowledge TB specialists on gender aspects so that they take into account the specific needs of women and men during planning and delivery of TB services. /// UNDP Turkmenistan

 

