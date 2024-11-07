The leadership of Turkmenistan congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended their congratulations to the newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump.

The congratulatory messages note that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the current level of relations with the United States of America and attaches great importance to the consistent enhancement of bilateral cooperation based on the traditional principles of equality, mutual respect and protection of mutual interests. ///nCa, 7 November 2024