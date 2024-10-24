News Central Asia (nCa)

OGT 2024: Turkmenistan Welcomes Foreign Partners for Caspian fields development

At the first panel discussion of the OGT 2024 conference, the chairman of the State Concern “Turkmennebit” Guvanch Agajanov presented the information on the Caspian fields, available for investment partnership. These are blocks 11, 12, 16, 21, and 23. All of them offer comprehensive geological data, providing potential investors with useful insights.

Moreover, touching upon environmental aspects of Turkmennebit operation, Agajanov pointed out several opportunities for cooperation in the field of ecology, environmental protection and combating climate change. This includes:

  • The use associated gas for gas lift oil production.
  • Purchases of compressors and energy-saving equipment
  • Implementation of project to reduce methane emission.

///nCa, 23 October 2024

 

