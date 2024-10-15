At the Forefront of the Environmental Struggle: the Story of Ogulsuray from Dashoguz

Dashoguz province in Turkmenistan faces significant challenges due to the lingering effects of the Aral Sea crisis and the intensifying impact of climate change. Declining rainfall, water shortages, and land degradation have severely impacted the livelihoods of its people and destroying fragile ecosystems. Yet, amidst this harsh reality, one woman stands as a beacon of hope and resilience: Ogulsuray Atayeva, who has dedicated her life to empowering rural communities in the face of daunting environmental challenges. As the leader of Eco-Durmush, the first and only women-led NGO in the Dashoguz region, Ogulsuray is not just fighting climate change –she’s building the capacity of rural women, strengthening their resilience, and constantly advocating for sustainable growth. Her tireless efforts inspire local communities to adapt to a changing climate and create a more sustainable future. On the Way to Empowering Local Communities The journey wasn’t easy. The story begins in 2015, when Ogulsuray witnessed the devastating impact of climate change on her community and decided to embark on a mission to empower them and build resilience by opening the NGO “Eco-Durmush”. Despite facing initial resistance from some local communities who were skeptical about the potential of a women-led organization to address such pressing issues, the organization quickly became a platform for collaboration, bringing together international projects, government bodies, fellow NGOs, and the private sector. All efforts have been made to provide rural people with the skills and knowledge they needed not only to survive, but also to thrive in the face of a changing climate, particularly in response to the consequences of the Aral Sea crisis.

Eco Durmush provided local communities with practical skills in national legislation for successful business registration and management, trained in good agricultural practices and environmental management. By promoting sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices, an NGO has played a crucial role in building climate-resilient food systems in the region. This has not only helped to ensure food security but has also contributed to the preservation of the local environment and biodiversity. She also kept advocating for the rational use of water resources and implementing drip irrigation systems to improve water efficiency and increase agricultural productivity in the region. Under Ogulsuray’s leadership, Eco-Durmush confronted prevailing gender stereotypes directly. By creating income-generating opportunities through eco-friendly businesses, they challenged the belief that women cannot be the main breadwinners of the family. “Empowering rural women and fostering sustainable practices is not just about improving livelihoods; it is about transforming communities and building resilience against the challenges of climate change. Together we can create a future, in which every woman has the opportunity to thrive,” – says Ogulsuray.

Jumagul, one of the beneficiaries of Eco-Durmush’s training programs, is a shining example of the NGO’s impact. With the guidance and support of Eco-Durmush, she successfully launched her own beadwork business, selling her products both locally and online, which has significantly improved her economic situation. Under Ogulsuray’s leadership, Eco-Durmush has also played an important role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of the region. The NGO supported the creation and development of innovative business ideas, such as organic fertilizer production and healthy food delivery services. Eco-Durmush mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, by providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to start and maintain their businesses, which creates a positive effect, empowering local communities and increasing the economic vitality of the entire Dashoguz region. Ogulsuray’s vision extended beyond individual success. Eco-Durmush became a breeding ground for social cohesion. They organized ecological fairs and festivals, engaging youth in climate action and promoting a sustainable lifestyle. These events contributed to the formation of a sense of community and collective responsibility for the environment. Collaboration with UNDP: A Partnership for Progress The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a key partner in Ogulsuray’s journey, played a vital role. The UNDP’s support has been pivotal in strengthening the impact of Eco-Durmush’s initiatives. Through various programs and funding opportunities, UNDP has provided the resources and expertise needed to build a more resilient and self-sufficient community in Dashoguz region. The NGO’s mission in Turkmenistan aligns closely with UNDP’s efforts aimed at sustainable development and conservation of key ecosystems in the Turkmenistan part of the Aral Sea region.

Through her active participation in the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) -funded project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and Natural Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin”, implemented by the UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, Ogulsuray effectively shared valuable knowledge and skills with local communities. This collaboration has allowed Ogulsuray to expand her reach and influence by incorporating global best practices into her local initiatives and ensuring her community benefits from modern approaches to sustainable development. Through partnership with the UNDP, the Eco-Durmush has gained access to advanced training programs, essential funding, and invaluable mentoring opportunities focusing on integrating sustainable land and water management practices to improve agricultural productivity, thereby improving the livelihoods of rural women and their families. These resources have enabled the organization to significantly scale up its efforts by promoting gender-specific initiatives to ensure that women’s voices are integral part of local climate adaptation plans. Ogulsuray’s story is a story not only of personal triumph, but also of collective resilience and vision. It’s a testament to the power of partnerships—between NGOs, governmental agencies, and international organizations—to bring about meaningful change on the ground. The work of Eco-Durmush, led by Ogulsuray, has demonstrated the power of grassroots initiatives in addressing the devastating effects of climate crisis.

