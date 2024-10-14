Izmir Fam Trip – Part #7: The Cats of Izmir 14/10/2024 By Admin It is not possible to visit Türkiye and not fall in love with cats. Cats in Türkiye are loved, rather pampered. Perhaps, the cats in Türkiye consider it their divine right to be loved and pampered. ///nCa, 14 October 2024 Related posts: Izmir Fam Trip – Part #1: Izmir: Where Kindness Reigns Izmir Fam Trip – Part #6: A city that calls you back – Izmir offers diverse tourism experiences Izmir Fam Trip – Part #4: Ephesus – Touching Ancient Civilizations – One Day in the Life of an Ephesian Izmir Fam Trip – Part #5: Köstem Olive Oil Museum in Urla – A Journey Through Olive Oil History Izmir Fam Trip – Part #2: Discover Alaçatı’s Magic The culinary scenes of İzmir and Bodrum make a brilliant entry in the 2024 MICHELIN Guide İstanbul, İzmir, Bodrum Heads of forensic services from Central Asia made a study trip to Georgia Turkmen president’s trip to China expected to raise relations Explore the “Efeler Way” in İzmir: the latest hiking trail linking authentic villages The European cycling community will meet in İzmir by October 2023