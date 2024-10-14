Expanding business horizons: Diplomatic Club Astana Invites Turkmen businessmen on a business mission to Kazakhstan

News Central Asia (nCa)

As part of the strengthening of trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the Diplomatic Club Astana will organize a business mission to Kazakhstan, which will take place from 29 October to 1 November 2024. The participants will visit the cities of Almaty, Almaty region, Zhetysu region and the capital Astana. The main purpose of the event is to e encourage mutually beneficial cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

The business mission program includes:

• Familiarization with the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan
• Organization of B2B meetings with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs
• The possibility of concluding lucrative deals
• Meetings with representatives of government agencies in charge of business issues
• Visits to leading industrial facilities
• Participation in the international investment forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and international investors

This initiative provides Turkmen entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to expand their presence in the Kazakh market and establish long-term partnerships.

For more information and registration, please contact:
Zemin Syýahat Company (Ashgabat)
Phone: +993 62 60 68 85

Limited spaces available!

///nCa, 14 October 2024 (in cooperation with Zemin Syýahat)

 

