Expanding business horizons: Diplomatic Club Astana Invites Turkmen businessmen on a business mission to Kazakhstan

As part of the strengthening of trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the Diplomatic Club Astana will organize a business mission to Kazakhstan, which will take place from 29 October to 1 November 2024. The participants will visit the cities of Almaty, Almaty region, Zhetysu region and the capital Astana. The main purpose of the event is to e encourage mutually beneficial cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

The business mission program includes:

• Familiarization with the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan

• Organization of B2B meetings with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs

• The possibility of concluding lucrative deals

• Meetings with representatives of government agencies in charge of business issues

• Visits to leading industrial facilities

• Participation in the international investment forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and international investors

This initiative provides Turkmen entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to expand their presence in the Kazakh market and establish long-term partnerships.

For more information and registration, please contact:

Zemin Syýahat Company (Ashgabat)

Phone: +993 62 60 68 85

Limited spaces available!

///nCa, 14 October 2024 (in cooperation with Zemin Syýahat)