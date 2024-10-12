International Forum: “The interconnection of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development” – Leaders Call for Cooperation Across Cultures

Ten countries addressed at the plenary session of the International Conference “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fraga. Here are quotes from the speeches of high-ranking speakers:

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov: “The great and rich heritage of Magtymguly predetermined the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy: his unshakable ideas of peace, justice, humanism, friendship and brotherhood, respect for everyone have a significant impact on interaction with other states. The poet and thinker, who played an invaluable role in shaping the character of our nation, comprehended the world: he visited many countries. His travels have fundamentally influenced his perception of the world: it expanded and improved, which as a result led to the mutual enrichment of cultures and knowledge between peoples. Magtymguly’s poetry is a patriotic anthem: he loved his people and Homeland with all his heart, called on them to protect and appreciate them. Being an outstanding thinker, he aspired to the well-being of mankind and pointed out the right path to it.”

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran: “The exchange of ideas and cultural interaction between people take place regardless of the will of states and know no borders. In this context, the role of such poetic and literary legends as Firdousi, Rudaki, Saadi, Khayyam, and many other stars of the sky of science and art, in introducing the pure culture and richness of the civilization of the East is undeniable. The great writer and poet Magtymguly Fragi is also a vivid example of this cultural path and a standard-bearer of the rise of culture and the Turkmen language. During his fruitful life, he had a significant impact on the development of valuable human qualities and enriched the treasury of our literature with his beautiful poems. Many of our customs, traditions and dialects have been preserved thanks to the efforts of great people who gave their lives for it. If the Persian language was revived thanks to such great poets as Firdousi, then the Turkmen language and literature owe their existence to such poets and writers as Magtymguly, who played an indispensable role in preserving Turkmen literature. Perhaps Magtymguly’s greatest concern was the preservation of human dignity in conditions that still threaten our world.”

Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan: “Muhammad Iqbal and Magtymguly Fragi expressed common views on Sufism and patriotism in their poems and thoughts. Magtymguly Fragi is not only a poet, but also a symbol of the spirit, aspirations and patriotism of the Turkmen people. The poetry of Magtymguly Fragi is still alive today, giving us a sense of guidance, inspiration and unity. He was born during a period of political and social unrest, when the Turkmen tribes were divided. The poet devoted his life to the dream of the unity of the Turkmen people.”

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: ” In his works, Magtymguly invariably called for purity, justice and equality, not only in relations between individuals, but also between states and nations. A visionary thinker, he advocated the high ideals of friendship and good neighbourliness, and tried to convey these thoughts to future generations, calling for harmony and responsibility, tolerance and understanding, respect and solidarity. This message remains relevant and meaningful to reasonable people today, and it holds even greater significance amid the current global challenges, when unprecedented threats stem from civilisational divides and ethnic and religious conflicts. International relations have entered an era of profound transformation, and a new world order is emerging that reflects the world’s diversity. This process is inevitable and irreversible.”

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan: “Next year, Turkmenistan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality. By consistently adhering to this status, preserving its identity, and firmly defending national interests, Ashgabat strengthens its authority in the international arena. Neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world, promoting diverse cooperation in Central Asia and the Caspian region. At the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. The successes of your country have become a vivid example of the fulfillment of Magtymguly Fragi’s cherished dream of creating a strong Turkmen state.”

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan: “I am proud to note that the people of Uzbekistan also highly appreciate and love Magtymguly. He was educated at the Shergazi Khan Madrasah in Khiva, where he studied secular and religious sciences. At the same time, Magtymguly deeply revered the great Uzbek poet and thinker Alisher Navoi and admired his work. Today, wonderful poems by Magtymguly and wonderful songs based on them are constantly being heard in our country. Undoubtedly, his magnificent works served to further strengthen the fraternal and friendly relations between our peoples. Uzbekistan has adopted a resolution on the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi. Literary evenings, contests, conferences and seminars are held in connection with this date. Performances are being staged in our theaters, Uzbek and Turkmen cinematographers have shot a joint feature film about the poet. Today, streets and alleys in our capital and regions are named after Magtymguly. Monuments to this great figure have been built in Tashkent and Khiva.”

Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan: “Magtymguly Fragi, with his unique heritage, has made a significant contribution to the development of culture and literature of the peoples of Central Asia. His work is also inextricably linked with the great heritage of Tajik-Persian literature. It is well known that at a young age Fragi got acquainted with the rich Tajik–Persian literature, which was available in his father’s library. As follows from the poet’s works, he drew his inspiration from the creative legacy of such world-famous Tajik-Persian thinkers as Abulkosim Firdavsi, Umari Khayyem, Saadi Sherozi, Jaloliddin Balkhi, Khofizi Sherozi. Fragi’s works, in turn, inspire our modern writers. Many famous Tajik literary figures and translators have translated and published dozens of collections of his works in Tajik.”

Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan: “Forums like today’s create a unique platform for discussing and deepening ties between our peoples. They help to strengthen the dialogue and lay the foundation for closer cooperation in the future. After all, culture and spirituality are an inseparable part of successful international cooperation and sustainable peace. We live in an era of change, where the world is facing new challenges, be it climate change, globalization or the technological revolution. But it is at such moments that we need to turn to the lessons of the past, to the great thinkers who have already shown the way to harmony and development. The teachings of Magtymguly Fragi remind us of the need for tolerance, mutual respect and cooperation for the common good.”

Vahagn Khachaturian, President of Armenia: “Magtymguly Fragi’s poetry is peaceful by nature, and in his works he conveys a message of peace to all peoples of the world. Magtymguly’s poetry can best be described in his own words: “Brighter than the sun and purer than the moon.” It is especially interesting that Magtymguly reminds his readers: “Blessed is the benefactor, for good deeds spread throughout the world.” Here we can see that the poet connects the well-being of society with the well-being of the soul of each person. Humanity must listen to this message, which echoes back from the depths of centuries and is more relevant than ever now when we face unprecedented challenges, new threats and global problems.”

Uhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia: “Magtymguly has visited many countries, studied the culture and traditions of the local population. His travels had a significant impact on his worldview. The aspirations of the great poet for a sovereign state, a peaceful and prosperous life of his native people have now become a reality. His works today serve as a source of inspiration and pride for the people of Turkmenistan, and the ideas embedded in them have found expression in the country’s state policy. At the same time, the poet praised the beauty of nature and magnificent horses. The history of the Turkmens is as ancient as that of the Mongols, who are careful about the faithful companions of man – horses. Akhal-Teke horses are a symbol of the rapid development of the modern Turkmen state. We are well aware that a horse is a national treasure for a Turkmen, and this shows the inseparable spiritual connection of our peoples.”

Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye: “Magtymguly Fragi is a person who spiritually united the peoples of the planet. Today, the whole world is proud of the rich and wise literary heritage permeated by a colossal power. Monuments of Magtymguly have been built in many countries, including the Republic of Türkiye. It should also be noted that the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY declared 2024 “The Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Magtymguly Fragi.” The name of the poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, covered with a halo of glory, is forever inscribed in the history of not only Turkmen literature, but also the world. Despite the fact that three centuries have passed, his works have not lost their relevance at all: they still call everyone to humanity and friendship.”

***

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, President of Iran Masoud Peseshkian, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh were awarded the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” [For the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi]. Recently, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye, Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan were also awarded this medal.///nCa, 12 October 2024