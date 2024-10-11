The President of Uzbekistan presented the National Leader of Turkmenistan with a collection of Magtymguly poems in Uzbek

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11 October 2024, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, the press service of the Uzbek leader reports.

The Head of Uzbekistan congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on holding an international forum at the highest level dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the further expansion of Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership relations, deepening multifaceted cooperation, primarily in the political, interparliamentary, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The dynamic growth of mutual trade turnover, the joint work on the launch of a border trade zone, and the strengthening of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, agriculture and water management were noted with satisfaction.

Events are regularly held within the framework of active interregional, business, cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The parties also discussed topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

The schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest level was discussed.

Mirziyoyev presented Berdimuhamedov with a collection of selected Magtymguly poems, published in Uzbek.///nCa, 11 October 2024

 

