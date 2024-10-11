Arkadag Berdimuhamedov meets with Putin – Russia expects the President of Turkmenistan to attend the BRICS summit

On 11 October 2024, in Ashgabat Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International conference “The interconnection of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and classic Magtymguly Fragi

Here is a transcript of the conversation between Berdimuhamedov and Putin, published on the official website of the President of the Russian Federation:

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: We are delighted to welcome you to Turkmenistan. Thank you for accepting our invitation, for undertaking this working visit and for your attendance at the international forum marking the 300th birth anniversary of Magtymguly Pyragy.

He is our national writer and philosopher, just like Pushkin, Dostoevsky and so many others in your country. They were all thought leaders with a very pragmatic vision, and today, all of their ideas are becoming a reality.

Therefore, we are very glad that this year Russia has also been proactive on this topic, and has done a great deal in terms of unveiling monuments and busts, naming a school after Magtymguly Pyragy and holding various commemorative and cultural events. I want to thank you for your personal contribution to these efforts. In fact, throughout centuries, the humanitarian, that is, cultural dimension has always brought us closer together, which is especially true for the people of Turkmenistan and Russia. The President of Turkmenistan has signed an executive order on presenting you with an anniversary medal for your personal contribution to this cause, and I would like to congratulate you on this occasion.

Of course, we hope that you will continue this state policy and wish you every success in your endeavours. In expressing my gratitude to you, I would like to thank the entire Russian nation and wish its people all the best and prosperity.

Once again, we are glad to see you. Welcome to Ashgabat.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Mr Berdimuhamedov. I am also delighted to see you. In fact, we have not met for quite some time, and I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to have this face-to-face meeting with you and this conversation.

Russia and Turkmenistan have built a positive track record in promoting their strategic partnership, which is largely attributable to your efforts. You laid the groundwork for forging this close, trust-based relationship between our countries. We sincerely welcome this position and will do everything to maintain this momentum.

We have developed a positive relationship with the current President, which includes both official and personal ties. He regularly visits Russia, and was there just recently for the CIS summit in Moscow. We look forward to seeing him in Kazan at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit. I believe that these meetings will be quite interesting and beneficial. There will be many countries there. In fact, as of today, 35 countries have registered to attend the summit. We also expect to see your President at the CIS leaders’ meeting in St Petersburg on New Year’s Eve.

There has been positive momentum in our trade and economic ties, and effective projects are underway. We will do everything we can to promote them.

Inter-parliamentary ties have been developing on a positive note, too. The State Duma Speaker [Vyacheslav Volodin] has visited…

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Valentina Matviyenko has also visited us.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, and their colleagues also visit Russia, including you.

We see progress in our region-to-region ties. In fact, 60 Russian regions have been working closely with their friends and partners in Turkmenistan. It is quite natural for Tatarstan, the Astrakhan Region, as well as St Petersburg to lead the pack in this category. This has always been the case, including when you were President, and this tradition continues.

There are also new opportunities, and the intergovernmental commission is doing its job.

We will always be delighted to see you in Russia, be it on an official visit or in your personal capacity.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Of course, I would like to congratulate you on the successful holding of this major event. As I have already said in my remarks, it is very timely. Why? Because there are so many challenges and conflicts around the world, and the Turkmen thinker whose 300th birth anniversary we are marking today together, called on all of us, the entire humankind, to find solutions to challenging issues and build people-to-people ties.

Thank you for inviting me.

///nCa, 11 October 2024