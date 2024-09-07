Turkmen Delegation had a series of meetings in Helsinki

On 5 September 2024, a round table with the participation of leading Finnish companies “Finnish Water Forum”, “Watermaster”, “Wärtsilä”, “Agronic Oy”, “Reorbit”, Finnish Meteorological Institute and others was held in Helsinki in the premises of the EastCham Finland.

At the event, the Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, and the Finnish side was led by Director General of “EastCham Finland” Ms. Jaana Rekolainen.

During the speech, the Turkmen delegation noted the successful cooperation with Finnish companies. A proposal was voiced to establish cooperation in such areas as energy, logistics, transport and communications, agriculture and water management, industry, innovative technologies, renewable energy, healthcare and medical industry, “smart cities”, meteorology, education and others.

In this context, the Turkmen delegation invited the Finnish business circles to actively participate in exhibitions and fairs held in Turkmenistan in various fields.

Speaking about the mechanisms of economic cooperation, the Turkmen delegation proposed to establish cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, organize mutual visits of business delegations, and consider the possibility of establishing the Turkmen-Finnish Business Council.

In turn, the Finnish side confirmed its interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan.

On 6 September, Turkmen-Finnish political consultations were held in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkmen delegation met with Ms Outi Holopainen, Under-Secretary of State, Foreign and Security Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The sides noted their common strive to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of joint interest.

During the inter-MFA consultations with Mr. Jari Sinkari, Director General of the Asia and Oceania Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, a wide range of issues related to the current agenda were discussed, including interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, OSCE and the EU, as well as the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, establishment of contacts in the field of culture and education.

In regard to inter-MFA cooperation, the sides agreed to prepare a legal basis for regular consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

On the same day, separate meetings were held with Mr. Ville Skinnari, Head of the Friendship Group with Turkmenistan in the Parliament (Eduskunta) of the Republic of Finland and members of the Group, as well as Mr. Ville Kaunisto, Head of the Finnish Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in the Parliament (Eduskunta) of Finland and its members.

During the talks with the Friendship Group, the sides discussed possibilities for establishing inter-parliamentary dialogue, organizing mutual visits, and exchanging experience in the legislative field.

At the meeting with the Finnish delegation to the OSCE PA, the Finnish side informed the Turkmen delegation about the main vectors of its chairmanship in the OSCE in 2025. In this context, the sides agreed on the need to intensify contacts between parliamentarians within the framework of the organization.

During the visit, a brief meeting was also held with the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Mr. Ville Tavio. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 6 September 2024