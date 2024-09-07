Ambassadors from Central Asia and the Gulf Arab countries met in Brussels

In Brussels, the capital of the European Union, the first meeting of ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Central Asia, and Mongolia took place. The event served as an important platform for discussing interregional cooperation and strengthening economic and political ties between these regions.

One of the key agenda points was the discussion of the outcomes from the GCC-Central Asia Leaders’ Summit, held in July 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The summit emphasized the importance of developing economic partnerships, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and transport logistics networks. Participants noted that the agreements reached and the initiatives launched open new opportunities for the implementation of large-scale infrastructure and energy projects.

Special attention at the meeting was given to strengthening cooperation with the European Union, as well as to the upcoming Central Asia-EU and GCC-EU summits. The participants exchanged experiences in cooperation with EU institutions and highlighted the positive trends in the development of interregional relations with the European Union.

In his speech, Turkmenistan’s ambassador, Sapar Palvanov, noted that Turkmenistan views the Gulf countries as stable investors and reliable partners. He emphasized that since Turkmenistan gained independence, companies from GCC countries have played a key role in the country’s development, and this cooperation continues to yield tangible results. Special focus was placed on areas such as the oil and gas sector and the development of transport corridors, taking into account the advantageous geographical location of the regions.

The Turkmen side also proposed further institutionalization of interregional cooperation. During the ministerial meeting in Tashkent, the Turkmen delegation put forward an initiative to create a permanent cooperation mechanism, which would include regular meetings of foreign ministers, as well as the organization of trade forums, business meetings, and exhibitions.

Additionally, the deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries of Central Asia and the Gulf States was proposed. The Turkmen ambassador presented an initiative to establish a cultural dialogue aimed at promoting exchanges in the arts and fostering academic cooperation.

The ambassadors noted that the meeting was an important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences and expressed hope that this dialogue would lead to the implementation of concrete projects that would benefit the regions. Joint efforts in developing economic ties and infrastructure projects are expected to have a positive impact on the GCC and Central Asia countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and strengthening cooperation.

Such formats are becoming a tradition for the ambassadors of Central Asian countries in Belgium. Previously, similar meetings were held with the Caribbean and ASEAN regions. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium, 6 September 2024