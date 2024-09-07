News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ambassadors from Central Asia and the Gulf Arab countries met in Brussels

Ambassadors from Central Asia and the Gulf Arab countries met in Brussels

By

In Brussels, the capital of the European Union, the first meeting of ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Central Asia, and Mongolia took place. The event served as an important platform for discussing interregional cooperation and strengthening economic and political ties between these regions.

One of the key agenda points was the discussion of the outcomes from the GCC-Central Asia Leaders’ Summit, held in July 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The summit emphasized the importance of developing economic partnerships, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and transport logistics networks. Participants noted that the agreements reached and the initiatives launched open new opportunities for the implementation of large-scale infrastructure and energy projects.

Special attention at the meeting was given to strengthening cooperation with the European Union, as well as to the upcoming Central Asia-EU and GCC-EU summits. The participants exchanged experiences in cooperation with EU institutions and highlighted the positive trends in the development of interregional relations with the European Union.

In his speech, Turkmenistan’s ambassador, Sapar Palvanov, noted that Turkmenistan views the Gulf countries as stable investors and reliable partners. He emphasized that since Turkmenistan gained independence, companies from GCC countries have played a key role in the country’s development, and this cooperation continues to yield tangible results. Special focus was placed on areas such as the oil and gas sector and the development of transport corridors, taking into account the advantageous geographical location of the regions.

The Turkmen side also proposed further institutionalization of interregional cooperation. During the ministerial meeting in Tashkent, the Turkmen delegation put forward an initiative to create a permanent cooperation mechanism, which would include regular meetings of foreign ministers, as well as the organization of trade forums, business meetings, and exhibitions.

Additionally, the deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries of Central Asia and the Gulf States was proposed. The Turkmen ambassador presented an initiative to establish a cultural dialogue aimed at promoting exchanges in the arts and fostering academic cooperation.

The ambassadors noted that the meeting was an important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences and expressed hope that this dialogue would lead to the implementation of concrete projects that would benefit the regions. Joint efforts in developing economic ties and infrastructure projects are expected to have a positive impact on the GCC and Central Asia countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and strengthening cooperation.

Such formats are becoming a tradition for the ambassadors of Central Asian countries in Belgium. Previously, similar meetings were held with the Caribbean and ASEAN regions. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium, 6 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Brussels hosted first-ever informal meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of Central Asia, Mongolia and the Caribbean countries
  2. Tajikistan: President Emomali Rahmon highlighted promising areas of cooperation between Central Asia and the Arab countries of the Gulf
  3. Gulf countries and Central Asia are eager to expand partnership
  4. Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed
  5. Ambassadors of the Central Asian countries to Belgium held a round table in Brussels on energy cooperation
  6. Today, the President of Turkmenistan to take part in the Summit “Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf” in Saudi Arabia
  7. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia
  8. Qatar hosted 3rd Arab-Central Asia Economic Forum
  9. European Union – Central Asia Ministerial in Samarkand
  10. Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan