The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the UAE Ambassador

UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov. During the meeting, ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields were discussed, according to the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Hameli held a number of meetings with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Turkmen entrepreneurs as part of the development of long-term economic relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan.

It should be noted that Turkmen-Emirati relations have received a significant boost in recent years. In June of this year, the Turkmen-Emirati business forum was held in Ashgabat. The main topics of negotiations between the business circles were energy, transport, digital technologies, trade, agriculture, industry, the construction sector and tourism.

The recent opening of the regional office of the Dragon Oil company, wholly owned by the government of Dubai, became a new stage in the development of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE. ///nCa, 5 September 2024