Turkish construction companies implemented projects in Turkmenistan worth over $53 billion

Since 1972 to August 2024, the Turkish contracting sector has implemented 12,277 projects in 137 countries, the Anadolu agency reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Commerce.

At the same time, most of the projects were carried out in Russia. The cost of contract projects implemented in Russia has reached $102.3 billion.

Turkmenistan is a close second, boasting $53.3 billion in completed projects. Kazakhstan also represents a significant market, with $29.5 billion in Turkish-realized projects.

Globally, Turkish construction companies have focused on infrastructure development, with highways, tunnels, and bridges accounting for 13.9% of their projects. Housing (13.8%), power plants (8.6%), shopping malls (7.1%), and airports (6.6%) also represent substantial shares of their portfolio.

In 2024, Turkish contractors have implemented 148 projects abroad, valued at $11.2 billion. This marks a continued trend of growth, as the industry’s average project cost has increased from $64.9 million in 2023 to $75.7 million in 2024. /// nCa, 4 September 2024