The 4th Conference of Regional Cooperation on Border Security in Central Asia “Issyk – Kul initiative” 2024 held in Latvia, Riga

Since 2011, under the BOMCA organized framework of the “Issyk-Kul Initiative”, Central Asian border agencies come together regularly in a regional forum for cooperation and information exchange in the field of border security in Central Asia.

The 4th Conference of Regional Cooperation on Border Security in Central Asia ‘Issyk – Kul Initiative’ 2024 was held in Riga, Latvia on 27-29 August, which gathered management of the border guard, law enforcement agencies, and experts from Central Asian countries and the European Union.

The main objective of the 4th Issyk-Kul conference was to address opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Border Guard agencies in the region.

The event was focused particularly on the challenges in border security in the region and its threats and vulnerabilities. During three panel sessions, delegates discussed the challenges in border security, best practices for gradual implementation of the integrated approach in border management and its advantages for the better management of borders, as well as the use of modern technologies to secure borders.

It is noteworthy that the “Issyk-Kul Initiative” provided an opportunity for Central Asian border guard agencies to exchange their views on the needs and priorities for strengthening capabilities of border agencies in the region. The panellists provided their views on the way forward for strengthening current cooperation.

After the official opening, BOMCA organised an exhibition of advanced solutions for border security in the framework of the conference.

The “Issyk-Kul Initiative” 2024 ended with a practical visit to the EU external border, that is the state border of Latvia with the Russian Federation, where conference participants got acquainted with the infrastructure, equipment and specifics of the border surveillance, as well as paying a visit to the Border Guard College of Latvia, located in the town of Rezekne, where the participants got acquainted with the established border guard’s educational system in Latvia and the EU. ///BOMCA