Turkmenistan has confirmed its commitment to improving education and protecting children’s rights at the UN

One of the meetings of the 97th session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, held in Geneva, focused on the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Turkmenistan. The Turkmen delegation presented detailed reports on key areas: legislative reforms, child protection, health, and education. The Committee actively engaged with the delegation, posing questions and making recommendations to enhance the protection of children’s rights in the country.

At the 97th session of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, Turkmenistan demonstrated its commitment to improving education and safeguarding children’s rights. The delegation, led by the Permanent Representative to the UN Office, included representatives from key ministries such as the Ministries of the Interior, Education, Health, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy. During the session, the delegation not only presented a progress report but also actively participated in the dialogue with the Committee, discussing future development prospects and answering questions.

The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan presented the main points of these discussions on the its website.

https://education.gov.tm/ru/ministrlik/

Significant investments in education

One of the central points of the discussion was the increase in funding for the educational sector. In 2024, the state budget of Turkmenistan for the Ministry of Education amounted to 7,739,178.9 thousand manats, which is 9.3% more than the previous year. This significant growth in the budget highlights the State’s efforts to modernize and improve the quality of education.

The legislative framework is being actively improved. In recent years, important legislative acts have been adopted and updated, such as the new version of the Law “On Education”, the Law “On Social Services”, amendments to the Criminal Code and other laws. These changes contribute to the creation of a more effective system for the protection of children’s rights.

Development of educational programs and social work

The development of educational programs and the training of specialists in social work and psychology are prioritized. The Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly offers programs in psychology and social work. The increase in student enrollment in these fields contributes to strengthening the country’s psychological support and social protection systems, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Following the adoption of the new version of the Law “On Education,” the Ministry of Education initiated the development and implementation of regulations to govern various aspects of educational activities. Thirty-nine regulations have been prepared and approved, covering key areas such as the management of educational institutions, curriculum standards, and requirements for teaching staff.

Inclusive education and alternative care

The country has 17 specialized schools that cater to the needs of children with disabilities. These schools offer adapted curricula to support student development and integration into society.

Turkmenistan actively supports children with disabilities by providing them with assistive devices and technologies that facilitate their access to education and participation in public life.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation plays a vital role in this endeavor, funding the purchase of orthopedic products, hearing aids, and specialized training and rehabilitation equipment. The Health Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag city provides comprehensive medical and psychological assistance to children.

Turkmenistan is developing and implementing the concept of alternative child care for 2024-2028. The action plan, which includes systematic monitoring and the development of quality standards for adoption and family care, aims to improve the living conditions and upbringing of children who require state support.

Military schools and voluntary participation

The discussion touched upon the topic of military educational institutions in Turkmenistan. These schools are exclusively for boys and participation is voluntary. The competition for admission to these institutions is intense, reflecting significant interest among young people in military education. The curricula of these schools include both general education and specialized subjects. Military schools in Turkmenistan not only offer high-quality education but also maintain strict discipline, fostering the successful preparation of students for future service in the country’s armed forces.

Disaster risk reduction and protection of children’s rights

The topics of climate change adaptation have been successfully integrated into primary and secondary education in Turkmenistan through the introduction of over 14,250 methodological manuals on this subject. These topics are covered in natural science, ecology, geography, and life basics lessons. The Ministry of Education, with UNICEF’s support, has also received methodological materials for summer camps to raise children’s awareness of climate change. Additionally, programs and manuals for preschool education have been developed.

A Disaster Risk Reduction Program focused on children’s rights has been developed and submitted for consideration, along with a multi-year Action Plan for 2023-2030. These documents aim to ensure international standards for the protection of children’s rights in emergency situations. Teachers across the country have also been trained to effectively teach topics related to climate change and disaster risk reduction.///nCa, 2 September 2024