Iran’s rail trade with Turkmenistan up 30% at Sarakhs border crossing

1,050,000 tons of goods were transported through Iran’s Sarakhs border crossing with Turkmenistan in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started in March 2024), showing a 30% growth compared with the same period last year, IRNA reports.

Nearly 600,000 metric tons of the total foreign trade at the Sarakhs railway border was related to goods transit with a 55% growth, told IRNA the director general of the Khorasan Railway Mostafa Nasiri.

He added that 526,000 metric tons of the transit was related to imports from Turkmenistan to the Sarakhs railway border, which is 78% of the transit route of the Sarakhs-Bandar Abbas railway corridor.

400,000 metric tons of goods exported to Turkmenistan have been loaded in Razavi Khorasan province, which is the reason for the success of launching a logistics village at the Shahid Motahari Railway Station near Mashhad, Nasiri said.

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and other Central Asian countries have been the destinations of Iran’s exports, and cement and construction materials have been among the most exported goods, he stated. ///nCa, 2 September 2024