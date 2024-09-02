News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Iran’s rail trade with Turkmenistan up 30% at Sarakhs border crossing

Iran’s rail trade with Turkmenistan up 30% at Sarakhs border crossing

By

1,050,000 tons of goods were transported through Iran’s Sarakhs border crossing with Turkmenistan in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started in March 2024), showing a 30% growth compared with the same period last year, IRNA reports.

Nearly 600,000 metric tons of the total foreign trade at the Sarakhs railway border was related to goods transit with a 55% growth, told IRNA the director general of the Khorasan Railway Mostafa Nasiri.

He added that 526,000 metric tons of the transit was related to imports from Turkmenistan to the Sarakhs railway border, which is 78% of the transit route of the Sarakhs-Bandar Abbas railway corridor.

400,000 metric tons of goods exported to Turkmenistan have been loaded in Razavi Khorasan province, which is the reason for the success of launching a logistics village at the Shahid Motahari Railway Station near Mashhad, Nasiri said.

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and other Central Asian countries have been the destinations of Iran’s exports, and cement and construction materials have been among the most exported goods, he stated. ///nCa, 2 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan through the Lotfabad border crossing posted over 100% growth
  2. Turkmenistan permitted the transit of goods through another Iranian border crossing
  3. Iran is keen on opening border crossing between its North Khorasan province and Turkmenistan
  4. IRU and Iranian road transport sector explore key regional opportunities – visited border crossing between Iran and Turkmenistan
  5. Iran offers Fast Transit Times on North-South Rail Corridor: 3-5 Days from Turkmenistan to Bandar Abbas
  6. Turkmenistan and Iran are preparing to establish joint trade zone
  7. Iran to Send Trade Representative to Turkmenistan
  8. Iran and Turkmenistan restore transit on pre-pandemic scheme
  9. Russia-Turkmenistan Trade Surges 11.6% as Trade via Eastern Branch of International North -South Transport Corridor Booms
  10. First Russian rail transit cargo traveling along the North-South corridor arrived in Iran
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan