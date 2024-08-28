UNDP Turkmenistan Report: Risks from Climate Change for Water and Agriculture in Turkmenistan

The UNDP Turkmenistan has issued a report ‘Risks from Climate Change for Water and Agriculture in Turkmenistan.’

It was prepared with the aim of creating an evidence base to strengthen adaptation planning in the water sector, while also including a detailed analysis of the vulnerabilities of various groups (women, children, young people, and people with chronic illnesses).

Download link for the report: https://www.undp.org/turkmenistan/publications/risks-climate-change-water-and-agriculture-turkmenistan

The report presents the results of research on the climatic impacts on drinking water supplies for the city of Ashgabat, as well as on agriculture and water management in Dashoguz velayat.

The authors have modeled possible climate changes until 2100 for two regions of the country. The data presented in this report could be useful for the state authorities in Turkmenistan when developing national and sector-specific development plans and programs. It can also be helpful for academic institutions and representatives of the private sector when planning adaptation measures. /// nCa, 28 August 2024