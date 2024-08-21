EU Delegation to Turkmenistan Continues Tradition of Donating School Supplies to Vulnerable Children

On 20 August 2024, as part of the Back to School Campaign, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, in collaboration with Yenme CSO and the Support Center for People with Disabilities of Turkmenistan, organized a joyful event to support vulnerable families and school-age children with disabilities. The distribution took place at Yenme CSO. The EU Delegation donated 50 school packages to assist these students in their educational journey.

This is the third consecutive year that the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan has organized the donation of school packages to children from vulnerable families and those with disabilities. We are proud that the EU initiative inspired other embassies and organizations in Turkmenistan to follow suit, ensuring that more children receive the necessary equipment needed to successfully start to the school year.

Ambassador Beata Peksa together with the staff of the EU Delegation handed over the backpacks and school supplies. While addressing children she highlighted: « At the European Union, we’re like your cheerleaders in this big adventure called learning! We believe in the magical power of education and are on a mission to support all children on their academic journeys. Picture this: when we hand out these awesome school packages filled with cool supplies, it’s not just about pencils and notebooks—it’s like giving each one of you a treasure chest for your dreams!” ///nCa, 21 August 2024 (in cooperation with EU Delegation in Turkmenistan)