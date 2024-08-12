Turkmen ambassador in Belgium submits ratified Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the EU

News Central Asia (nCa)

Today in Brussels, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium S. Palvanov officially submitted to the Legal Service of the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union a note notifying Turkmenistan of the ratification of the Protocol to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the European Union and its Member States. This Protocol was signed in Brussels on 18 March 2024.

The Protocol takes into account the accession of new countries to the European Union: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia, and is an important step in expanding the framework of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU. Ratification of the Protocol was approved by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on 13 July 2024.

During the document transfer ceremony, Ambassador Palvanov discussed with the EU representative further steps to develop cooperation and strengthen the legal framework between Turkmenistan and the European Union. /// nCa, 12 August 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

 

