The President of Kazakhstan will visit Turkmenistan this fall

On Monday, 5 August, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state noted the high dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Turkmen relations and discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan this autumn, the official website of the President of Kazakhstan “Akorda” reports.

The parties stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.///nCa, 5 August 2024