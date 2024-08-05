News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of Kazakhstan will visit Turkmenistan this fall

The President of Kazakhstan will visit Turkmenistan this fall

By

On Monday, 5 August, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The heads of state noted the high dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Turkmen relations and discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan this autumn, the official website of the President of Kazakhstan “Akorda” reports.

The parties stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.///nCa, 5 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan – on the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan
  2. Kazakhstan President Meets New Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Discusses Upcoming Summit Talks
  3. Kazakhstan and France Strengthen Bilateral Relations Following President Macron’s Official Visit to Astana, says Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
  4. President of Kazakhstan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  5. President of S.Korea embarks on state visit to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
  6. FMs of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed preparations for President Tokayev’s official visit
  7. Raisi and Tokayev underline the importance of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway
  8. President of Turkmenistan met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
  9. President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to Türkiye soon
  10. President of Kazakhstan arrives for two-day state visit of Turkmenistan – Summit talks today
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan