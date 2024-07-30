Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to Exchange High-Level Visits

On 29 July 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubayev.

The ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

A key topic of discussion was the organization of reciprocal visits at the highest state level. The ministers emphasized the importance of regular high-level political consultations and exchanges for strengthening bilateral ties. They also agreed on the value of high-level delegations participating in events held in both countries.

The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation, including constructive partnership on the international stage. ///nCa, 30 July 2024