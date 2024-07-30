News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to Exchange High-Level Visits

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to Exchange High-Level Visits

By

On 29 July 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubayev.

The ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

A key topic of discussion was the organization of reciprocal visits at the highest state level. The ministers emphasized the importance of regular high-level political consultations and exchanges for strengthening bilateral ties. They also agreed on the value of high-level delegations participating in events held in both countries.

The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation, including constructive partnership on the international stage. ///nCa, 30 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Slovenia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission, consider possibility of high-level visits
  2. Turkmenistan and Türkiye plan high and highest level visits this year
  3. Turkmenistan, Cambodia Eye Closer Cooperation with High-Level Visits
  4. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan Discuss Top-Level Visits to Deepen Ties
  5. Turkmenistan and Russia held high-level consultations on regional security issues
  6. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan took part in the EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue in Belgium
  8. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan visits the Slovak Republic – Slovakia Seeks to Revitalize Political and Economic Dialogue with Turkmenistan
  9. Second regional high-level EU-Central Asia meeting wrapped up in Kyrgyzstan – Joint press communique issued – Uzbekistan offers to host First EU-Central Asia Summit next year
  10. EU-Central Asia: 10th High-Level Political and Security Dialogue held in Astana
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan