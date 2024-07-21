Alongside TAPI gas line route: Crucial regional rail project on the cards

Pakistan and Turkmenistan are likely to announce next week, the construction of a railway line along the route of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project to enhance regional connectivity and provide a reliable transportation link between the two countries, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

This announcement is part of the decisions to be taken at the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) on Trade, Economic, Science, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan to be held on July 22-24, 2024. Rashid Meredov, Chairman of the Cabinet and Minister Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan will lead the team of his country.

Recently, Secretary Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz held an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the implementation status of fifth session of JIC which was attended by Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Commerce representative informed the trade volume between Pakistan and Turkmenistan is very much below the true potential. In FY 22-23,the volume of trade between both countries was $8 million while this year it has gone below to $4.85 million. He highlighted that the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between both countries is also pending. Moreover, he informed that the last meeting of JWC on trade was held in May 2021.

The secretary EAD directed the Ministry of Commerce to develop a proposal before the holding of the 6th Session of the JIC.

The Chair also requested the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan to get expedited the signing of the Transit Trade Agreement at the earliest.

The ambassador of Pakistan in Turkmenistan also requested the Ministry of Commerce representative to share a detailed proposal for the establishment of Trading House with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Energy’s (Petroleum Division) representative presented the updated status on the cooperation on the TAPI Gas pipeline project and stated that the first meeting on the Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas is proposed to be held on 23- 24 July 2024 from Pakistan side. Response from Turkmen side is awaited.

The Chair directed the representative from the Ministry of Energy to share the latest updated response in writing to the EAD as well as to Pakistan’s Mission in Turkmenistan. He further requested the ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan to get expedited the composition of the JWG from the Turkmen side and directed to hold the 1“ Meeting in virtual format.

The representative from Ministry of Energy (Power Division) informed that the information regarding the TAP Project is awaited from the Turkmen side. The Chair requested the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan to facilitate in this regard.

During the meeting, the representative from the Ministry of Aviation informed that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have an Air Service Agreement that allows the designated airlines to operate a total of 04 weekly frequencies using A3lO/8757 aircraft from Islamabad and Lahore being the designated Points of Call in Pakistan for Turkmenistan airlines.

However, no airline is operating, as such between the two states. Moreover, she requested the 5th freedom traffic rights for intermediate points and points beyond Ashgabat and a liberal visa policy for Pakistanis.

The Chair requested the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan to facilitate in this regard and directed the Ministry of Aviation to provide the latest updated status to this ministry at the earliest.

Moreover, the ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan requested to share the proposal of request on 5th Freedom Traffic Rights with the Turkmen side via diplomatic channels.

During the meeting, the ambassador of Pakistan in Turkmenistan stressed the importance of holding of JWG on agriculture to discuss the current negotiations of urea purchase.

The ambassador of Pakistan in Turkmenistan shared that huge potential of cooperation in cultural affairs exists which is untapped.

He requested the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture representative to initiate the request of installation of a statue of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the Makhdoom Complex and the establishment of Pakistan Corner in the National Library of Turkmenistan. ///cross-post from Business Recorder, 20 July 2024