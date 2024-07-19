Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Freedom of Expression in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

An OSCE-organized seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on freedom of expression took place on 17 and 18 July 2024 in Ashgabat.

The two-day event gave an overview of the legal challenges posed by the emergence of AI and presented initiatives of international organizations aimed at addressing these challenges.

Opening the seminar, William Leaf, the Political Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, referred to the project “Spotlight on Artificial Intelligence and Freedom of Expression” implemented by the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media and a Policy Manual published as part of this project.

“This publication contains key recommendations for OSCE Participating States and the primary recommendation is to promote freedom of expression and other human rights as the centre of AI-related strategies and policies,” said Leaf.

International experts provided insights into the algorithmic content curation and freedom of expression, and elaborated on content filtering, content prioritization and news aggregation. Participants reflected on the approaches of different countries to the regulation and application of AI in media. Discussions focused on AI and misinformation, ethical issues in the use of AI and internet literacy.

The experts also shared recommendations on the implementation of international standards related to the use of AI in content moderation based on human right, as well as ensuring transparency and effective legal remedies and compensation for damages.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the seminar as part of its continued support for the implementation of the provisions of the National Human Rights Action Plan for 2021-2025 (NHRAP) related to the freedom of the media and freedom of expression.

The event brought together representatives of institutions involved in the implementation of the NHRAP and journalists representing national media.///OSCE Center in Ashgabat, 18 July 2024

 

