First Nicaraguan Ambassador Arrives in Turkmenistan

On 1 July 2024, Ms. Tatiana Daniela Garcia Silva presented her credentials as the first Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) to the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Ms.Dunyagozel Gulmanova

The meeting explored avenues for strengthening parliamentary relations between the two nations.

Chairperson Gulmanova briefed the Ambassador on Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, the structure of the national parliament, and ongoing legislative efforts supporting reforms across various sectors. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to intensifying collaboration within international parliamentary organizations.

Later that day, Ambassador Garcia Silva met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms.Myakhri Byashimova. Their discussions focused on identifying key areas for collaboration between Turkmenistan and Nicaragua.

The sides emphasized their desire to foster a mutually beneficial dialogue encompassing political, trade, and economic spheres. Establishing foundational documents to guide this bilateral partnership received particular attention.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of aligning efforts within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. Turkmenistan and Nicaragua reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s initiatives on the global stage.

Additionally, proposals were made to establish a Turkmen-Nicaraguan interparliamentary friendship group, further solidifying ties between the two nations’ legislative bodies.

Looking beyond political and economic ties, the parties showed a mutual interest in fostering joint activities in the cultural, sporting, and tourism sectors.

The diplomatic relationship between Turkmenistan and Nicaragua was established in 1996. ///nCa, 2 July 2024