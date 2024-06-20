CALL FOR ENTRIES: “Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media” Contest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, is delighted to announce the opening of applications for the 9th edition of the “Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media” contest. This competition invites foreign journalists to submit their written or filmed works showcasing diverse aspects of Kazakhstan.

Since 2014, the competition has curated text and video submissions from foreign authors who provide creative, trustworthy, and objective insights into various aspects of Kazakh reality. In today’s digital age, social networks have become a burgeoning source of high-quality content. We wholeheartedly embrace the participation of bloggers and active social media users, inviting them to share their unique perspectives on Kazakhstan.

Applications for works about Kazakhstan (analytical, cultural-entertainment, documentary, etc.) that were published in foreign media or on social networks between August 1, 2023, and August 1, 2024, are now being accepted for the contest.

The winners will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan, including visits to the cities of Astana, Almaty, and the Mangystau region, where they will enjoy a rich cultural program.

The partners of the competition include Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC, the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development “KazAID”, Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association, and “Jibek Joly” national TV channel.

In addition to the primary categories, this year introduces new nominations initiated by “KazAID” and Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association, with each awarding two winners.

According to the competition results, five winners from five geographical areas will be determined:

North and South America;

Europe;

CIS countries;

Middle East & Africa;

Asia-Pacific region,

and four laureates in the nominations for tourism, CICA, “KazAID,” and national sports.

Additionally, in keeping with established tradition, the meetings with representatives of the public sector, experts, journalists, scientists, and cultural figures of Kazakhstan will be specially organized for the laureates of the competition.

The winners of the competition will be determined by a jury that includes heads and responsible employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Kazakh Tourism Company, CICA, KazAID, National Sports Association, and “Jibek Joly” national TV channel.

All works must be submitted no later than August 1, 2024, via e-mail at

mediacontest2024@mfa.kz

The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced by August 5, 2024.

For more information, please contact mediacontest2024@mfa.kz or phone +77172720987.

Application Form

“Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media” Contest Rules

///Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, 19 June 2024