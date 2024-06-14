Korea Boosts Turkmen Shipbuilding with Tech and Training

Shipbuilding has become one of the key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. South Korea, in an effort to increase the competitiveness of Turkmen shipbuilding, is ready to provide access to its advanced technologies and know-how. Kang Nam Yong, head of the representative office in Russia and the CIS of the Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), told in an interview with the Turkmenistan newspaper on the sidelines of the Turkmen-Korean business forum in Ashgabat.

As known, in May last year, the Turkmen Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant “Balkan” and the Korean company “Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd.” (KSIT) signed a contract for the joint construction of two dry cargo vessels with a capacity of 6,100 tons.

“Because building a ship on your own is very important. Today, 16 Korean specialists work at the plant “Balkan”, training local employees in the use of modern shipbuilding technologies,” Kang Nam Yong noted.

The representative of KOMEA shared plans for further development of cooperation. In the near future, the Korean side will determine the strategy for the construction of ships and prepare a draft of the relevant Memorandum.

“Turkmenistan is already leveraging its existing capabilities to build bulk carriers independently,” he stressed. “The Korean side sees this as a starting point for further cooperation.”

According to Kang Nam Yong, within the framework of the project, steel imports are set to begin in 2024. After the construction of the first and second vessels, the plans include the production of ferries, dredgers, tankers, etc.

Highlighting the environmental focus, Kang Nam Yong stressed: “Turkmenistan is known as a country in the Caspian region that plans to export its energy resources to European countries. Accordingly, there are great prospects for cooperation in the construction of environmentally friendly vessels that meet European requirements. Along with this, the Korean side can also support the construction of ships for gas exports.”

According to Kang Nam Yong, KOMEA is also committed to improving the skills of Turkmen shipbuilders. To achieve this, they are exploring the possibility of establishing a shipbuilding technology center. This will create conditions for a better organization of the operation at the Balkan shipbuilding and repair plant.

“Specialists trained at the center can undergo further training in South Korea or other countries to learn about relevant technologies,” Kang Nam Yong explained. “There’s also the opportunity to establish a student exchange program through a grant project.”

Nam Yong Kang believes that these initiatives will enable the Balkan shipyard to build ships that not only meet domestic requirements but also international standards, allowing them to be used in other Caspian Sea countries. Through this collaborative effort, Nam Yong Kang expressed confidence that Turkmenistan will become a leader in the shipbuilding industry in the future.///nCa, 14 June 2024