Turkmenistan elected Vice-Chair of the 79th UN General Assembly

On June 6, 2024 during the 87th plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly Turkmenistan has been elected Vice-Chair of the 79th session of the General Assembly, a significant honor bestowed upon the nation for the sixth time. Previously, Turkmenistan held this position during the 58th, 62nd, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, and 77th sessions.

Election results underscore Turkmenistan’s high international standing and the success of its peace-oriented foreign policy, guided by the principles of positive neutrality, good neighborliness, and trust-based multilateral cooperation.

As a neutral state, Turkmenistan prioritizes promoting a culture of peace and dialogue to resolve international issues. The upcoming 79th session coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which falls on December 12, 2025. Furthermore, on March 21, 2024, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Turkmenistan, co-sponsored by 86 countries, declaring 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Mr. Philemon Yang (Cameroon) was elected by acclamation to the post of President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 10 June 2024