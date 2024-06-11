Turkmenistan and Korea held summit talks in Ashgabat – a package of documents in the field of energy and investment cooperation signed

nCa Report

On 10 June, 2024, summit talks were held in Ashgabat between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

During the talks, the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation, specifying its priorities taking into account the present realities and with a view to a long-term perspective.

Confirming the commitment of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea to further develop full-scale cooperation, the parties identified the trade and economic sphere, transport, energy, high technology and a number of other industries among the key areas.

The parties expressed their support for the further development of established fruitful contacts in the field of education, science, health, culture, tourism and sports.

The first visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan is considered as an important event in the history of the two peoples and states, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, expressing confidence that its results will contribute to the further strengthening of Turkmen-Korean relations.

Turkmenistan highly appreciates the level of established cooperation with the Republic of Korea and attaches great importance to its consistent expansion, Berdimuhamedov said.

The current meeting is the first after the talks in New York held in September last year within the framework of the regular session of the UN General Assembly, Yoon Suk Yeol noted.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan were established over 30 years ago, but our peoples, connected by common traditions and culture, have been successfully cooperating for several centuries, he stressed.

He noted the importance of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Seoul in November 2022, the results of which opened an important stage in the history of traditionally friendly bilateral cooperation.

Negotiations in an expanded format

The negotiations continued in an expanded format.

Welcoming President Yoon Suk Yeol and members of the Korean delegation to Ashgabat, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that regular meetings give impetus to the strengthening of Turkmen-Korean ties. In this context, it was emphasized that the results of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea in November 2022 were a significant event.

Special emphasis was placed on the fact that inter-parliamentary relations are an important component of the interstate dialogue. The Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan took part in the first Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea, held in September 2023 in Seoul. Following the results of the Forum, a Joint Declaration reached an agreement to hold the second Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments in 2024 in Ashgabat.

“Our countries are reliable partners in the trade and economic sphere. We are aware of the opportunities, the level of economic and technological progress of the Republic of Korea,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Noting that Turkmenistan has natural resources and huge potential, the he noted that “Our goal is to combine these opportunities in the interests of the development of the two countries, for the sake of the well–being and prosperity of both peoples.”

In 2008, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Korean Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation was established, which is still in operation today. In October 2019, the Turkmenistan–Korea Business Council was established. Along with this, cooperation in the field of investments is developing.

A number of major projects have been jointly implemented, including the construction of a sulfur gas purification plant at the Galkynysh gas field with the participation of a consortium of Korean corporations.

Touching upon the topic of cooperation in the transport sector, the Head of state noted that at present we are talking about the formation of a transcontinental transport and transit corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe, the Middle East and the Middle East. In Turkmenistan, this means the revival of the Great Silk Road.

Speaking about the possibilities of cooperation in the field of urban development, the President of Turkmenistan announced plans to create another mega-project – Ashgabat City, within the framework of which it is planned to build modern residential buildings for thousands of people, transport systems, ecological zones, recreation centers and modern complexes of various directions.

There are wide opportunities for cooperation in addressing issues on the climate agenda.

“Our country is actively involved in the implementation of international initiatives in this area. Turkmenistan is ready to discuss with the Korean side the possibilities of cooperation to reduce methane emissions into the atmosphere,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

The availability of greater potential was noted in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence, telecommunications and space.

“Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea belong to a single cultural space. The peoples of our countries are close to each other in terms of worldview, culture, and literary principles, which is a good basis for the development of cultural and humanitarian ties,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to increasing cooperation in the field of education and is ready to support the organization of Turkmen language teaching in Korean educational centers, which will be a good start.

In the field of healthcare, the head of Turkmenistan supported the ides of establishing direct contacts between large medical centers and universities of the two countries.

Speaking about the huge opportunities for cooperation in the field of sports, the head of Turkmenistan invited Korean athletes to participate in major international competitions to be held in Turkmenistan.

During the talks, special attention was paid to cooperation in foreign policy.

“We are aware of the priority positions of the Republic of Korea in this area,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed, stating that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, is ready to effectively cooperate with a friendly country in order to achieve the goals of international and regional progress.

The President confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness, in turn, to carefully consider the proposals of the Korean side regarding cooperation in the UN and other international structures.

Further, he focused on the initiative on the development of a Global Security Strategy recently put forward by the Turkmen side at the UN and the Resolution adopted by the General Assembly declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

We consider it advisable to start consultations in the Asian Group of the General Assembly on the basis of these topics, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, stressing that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea could make this proposal.

Along with this, Turkmenistan expressed readiness to hold large-scale negotiations with the Korean side in such areas as sustainable development, transport, energy, ecology, etc.

At the same time, it was noted that it was necessary to pay attention to the new proposals announced by Turkmenistan at the World Government Summit recently held in Dubai. These proposals serve as clear principles for productive interaction in the future. Turkmenistan is strengthening efforts aimed at promoting them on various international platforms and forums, including at the United Nations, the head of state said, inviting the Republic of Korea to join this work.

Having highly appreciated the support provided by the Korean side to Turkmenistan’s neutrality and international initiatives, Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, in turn, respects the position of Korea on a number of issues on the world agenda, highly appreciates its active role.

In addition, the importance of cooperation in the Central Asia–Republic of Korea format was emphasized. The forum of the countries was held in Ashgabat in 2023. The meeting’s outcome highlighted the importance of building economic potential, increasing logistical opportunities for cooperation, and aligning with the fundamental interests of the people. This includes establishing effective relations in science, education, medicine, environmental protection, and joint development projects in industry, agriculture, and high technology.

In this context, Turkmenistan supports the development of relations between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea within the framework of the Korea–Silk Road Cooperation Initiative “K-Silk Road”, which is the first such strategy in Central Asia.

In turn, President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted Central Asia’s growing global role due to its vast potential and dynamic development. He emphasized Turkmenistan’s position as a key partner in the region.

Building on successful energy partnerships and established trust, President Yoon called for a comprehensive expansion of cooperation. This includes healthcare, telecommunications infrastructure, shipbuilding, and other areas of mutual interest.

The President noted two important anniversaries: 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2022 and 15 years of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum launch in 2023.

He identified strong inter-parliamentary ties as crucial for strengthening bilateral relations, pointing to the upcoming second meeting of Speakers planned for this year in Turkmenistan.

President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted trade and economic cooperation as a key focus of the visit. He announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at stimulating trade and investment. This MOU is expected to significantly boost bilateral economic ties.

The President emphasized the importance of accelerating agreements on investment guarantees and mutual customs assistance. He believes these agreements will unlock greater investment and business activity for Korean companies in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, President Yoon pointed to the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between financial institutions. This collaboration is expected to facilitate partnerships in the field of plant construction.

President Yoon highlighted the vast potential for expanding cooperation in infrastructure and transportation, leveraging the expertise and technology of Korean companies.

“The Korean Government pays great attention to cooperation with Turkmenistan,” he said, confirming the commitment of the Republic of Korea to expand bilateral relations, including in areas of interest to Turkmenistan.

President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He noted a growing interest among Korean youth in visiting Central Asia, suggesting potential for tourism development.

Last week, the Government of the Republic of Korea presented the first diplomatic strategy towards Central Asia, the K–Silk Road Cooperation Initiative. The initiative promotes partnerships across various sectors, including energy, resources, infrastructure, public administration, industrialization, food security, and cultural exchange.

President Yoon also noted the strong cooperation between Turkmenistan and Korea on the international stage, particularly at the UN. He expressed hope that Turkmenistan, as a peaceful, permanently neutral state, will support the efforts of the Republic of Korea and continue to cooperate on global platforms.

Documents Signed

At the end of the negotiations in an expanded format, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a joint statement.

The package of signed documents includes:

Cooperation agreement between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiýa” (Turkmenistan) and the company “Hyundai Engineering Co.,Ltd” (Republic of Korea) on the implementation of necessary measures and works for the successful commissioning and stable operation of the Kiyanly polymer plant;

A framework agreement on cooperation under Phase 4 of the Galkynysh gas field development between the State Concern Türkmengaz (Turkmenistan) and Hyundai Engineering Co.,Ltd (Republic of Korea) for the design, construction “with the condition of fully ready construction” of wells, commercial gas treatment facilities with a production capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per year the year and gas purchase;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Emergency Ambulance Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Mayor of Ashgabat and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of energy infrastructure and the development of new cities;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korean Trade Insurance Corporation;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Korea on assistance to the activities of the Joint Cooperation Commission;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Korea on the establishment of the Trade and Investment Promotion Framework.

Press conference

At the end of the signing ceremony, the heads of the two states addressed representatives of the media.

Commenting on the results of the summit, the President of Turkmenistan noted that a mutual understanding had been reached with President Yoon Suk Yeol on all the issues discussed. At the same time, it was noted that the current negotiations confirmed the desire of the parties to strengthen Turkmen-Korean relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

“Our countries will continue their joint activities in the foreign policy sphere aimed at maintaining and strengthening global and regional security,” the head of Turkmenistan noted. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and cooperate in such areas as ecology, food, energy, transport and the digital system.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked Yun Seok-yong for Korea’s support for the neutrality of our state and international initiatives aimed at ensuring universal security and cooperation.

As it was emphasized, Turkmenistan, in turn, highly appreciates the role of the Republic of Korea in the world community.

At the same time, the importance of cooperation in the Central Asia–Republic of Korea format was noted. The 16th Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum was held in 2023 in Ashgabat.

“The Turkmen side supports building up relations between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea within the framework of the K-Silk Road Cooperation Initiative, which was announced by the Government of the friendly country on 7 June this year and is the first such strategy for Central Asia,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Touching upon the topic of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the parties expressed mutual interest in increasing the volume of trade turnover, strengthening the role of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, it was stated that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea see huge opportunities for joint activities in the field of creating transcontinental transport corridors from Asia to Europe in the East–West and South–North directions.

It was also stressed that there was a mutual desire to increase cooperation in the energy sector.

During the negotiations, the possibilities of interparliamentary cooperation were considered, agreements were reached on building up partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, in science and education, as well as in the field of sports.

In turn, President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that the parties had reached an agreement on strengthening and enriching the content of the traditional partnership, as well as on expanding the range of Korean-Turkmen cooperation in the future.

He noted that the Korean side welcomes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on stimulating trade and investment, which paves the way for diversifying the partnership in these areas.

It was also stressed that an agreement had been reached to intensify the process of concluding agreements on investment guarantees and mutual assistance in customs matters. Regarding the signed Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of new cities development, Yoon Suk Yeol noted that the implementation of this document will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of urban development.

Having identified shipbuilding and transport among the promising vectors of cooperation, the Korean President said that the parties had agreed to develop new projects for cooperation in these areas.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation at the parliamentary level, including in the Republic of Korea–Central Asia format.

In conclusion, Yoon Suk Yeol said that in Turkmenistan, the first country during a tour of Central Asia, he presented in detail to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the K–Silk Road Cooperation Initiative and proposed hosting the First Republic of Korea–Central Asia Summit.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed full support for our ideas,” Yoon stated. “We agreed to actively promote this initiative and work closely together.”

Other events

Later that day, President Yoon laid flowers at the Independence Monument and planted a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests. In the evening, an official dinner was held in his honor by the President of Turkmenistan.

Today, President Yoon Suk Yeol, together with the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will take part in a business forum and hold a bilateral meeting with him.

Joint statement of the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan

Unofficial translation

Results of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol paid a state visit to Turkmenistan on June 10-11, 2024 at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

At the summit, held in a friendly and warm atmosphere on June 10, 2024, the two leaders discussed ways to expand and deepen cooperation between the two countries in the economic, social and cultural spheres, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to further develop a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries in order to promote common prosperity.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov supported the “Korea-Central Asia Silk Road Cooperation Initiative”, the first Central Asia strategy announced by the South Korean government in June 2024, and highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the two governments in the implementation of this initiative.

The two leaders gave special importance to strengthening the central role of the United Nations in responding to international issues such as maintaining international peace and security, sustainable development, prevention of conflict and peaceful resolution.

The two leaders reaffirmed the common desire of both countries to promote mutual understanding and trust and strengthen stability at the regional and international levels, and also agreed that international issues should be resolved only through peaceful diplomatic means and methods.

President Yoon Suk Yeol noted that Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy plays an important role in the development of peaceful, trust-based, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the countries, and welcomed the hosting of the International Forum for Peace and Trust, which will be held in Turkmenistan in December 2025 in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 78/266, adopted on March 21, 2024.

The two sides agreed that the peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue and the complete denuclearization of North Korea would contribute to peace and prosperity not only on the Korean Peninsula but also around the world. In this regard, both sides emphasized the importance of implementing international obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The President of Turkmenistan expressed support for the South Korean government’s “bold plan for a nuclear-free, peaceful, and prosperous Korean Peninsula.”

The two leaders confirmed the similarity of the two countries’ positions on various international and regional issues and agreed to hold regular political consultations to discuss issues of international relations.

The leaders of the two countries confirmed the importance of mutual exchange in the economic sphere and agreed to expand mutually beneficial economic cooperation. In particular, the parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in such areas as the gas and chemical industries, shipbuilding, textile industry, transport, information and communication technologies and environmental protection.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of construction and infrastructure between the two countries on the basis of a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of infrastructure and new cities, recognizing that cooperation in the field of construction and infrastructure has played an important role in the economic development of the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to work together to ensure the success of large-scale construction projects implemented by Turkmenistan, including the construction of petrochemical, environmentally friendly plants and desulfurization facilities.

The leaders of the two countries assessed the agreement on the expansion of transport rights as an important milestone in the development of cooperation between the two countries and shared a point of view regarding the intensification of human and material exchange between the two countries.

The two leaders noted the need to promote cooperation to attract investment and develop new industries in the energy sector to achieve international carbon neutrality.

In this regard, the leaders of the two countries agreed to build mutually beneficial economic cooperation relations between the two countries on the basis of the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Government of Turkmenistan, concluded on October 31, 2023.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of a Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment Promotion between the two Governments and agreed on the need to conclude an agreement on mutual promotion and protection of investments between the two countries as soon as possible.

The leaders of the two countries appreciated that the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum contributed to strengthening mutual trust and revitalizing exchanges between the Republic of Korea and the countries of Central Asia, and stressed the importance of holding the 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat in November 2023. They expressed satisfaction that the event was successful and contributed to the realization of the limitless potential of youth for a sustainable future in Korea and Central Asia. The leaders of the two countries agreed to work together on the development of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in the future, and the President of Turkmenistan wished a successful Korea-Central Asia Summit, which will be held for the first time in 2025.

The two leaders stressed the importance of developing parliamentary diplomacy between the Republic of Korea and the countries of Central Asia. In this regard, the leaders of the two countries will hold the second Korean-Central Summit in Ashgabat in the second half of 2024 in order to strengthen partnership and mutual trust, as well as trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation to promote peace between the Republic of Korea and the countries of Central Asia.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of exchange between the peoples of the two countries as a key means of building strong and long-term relations and agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of culture, science, education, health, sports, and tourism.

The President of Turkmenistan invited the Korean side to an international summit dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, an outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker.

The leaders of the two countries expressed satisfaction with the results of the state visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the documents signed during the visit.

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people for the warm welcome and hospitality and invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit Korea at a mutually convenient time. In response, the President of Turkmenistan expressed his gratitude and accepted the invitation. The date of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

