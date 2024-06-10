Turkmenistan took part in the 37th International Scientific and Practical Conference in Kazan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Representatives of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Ya.Kakaev took part in the 37th International Scientific and Practical Conference “Mathematical Methods in engineering and Technology” within the framework of the International Scientific Multi-conference, held from June 2 to 8 in Kazan.

The organizers of this event were the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian Academy of Sciences, KFU, KNITU-KHTI.


Turkmenistan was represented at the conference by:

Lecturer of the department “Design, construction and operation of oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities” Garaev Gadam;

3rd year student at the specialty “Development and operation of oil and gas fields” Guryev Ilya;

1st year student at the specialty “Logistics in the oil and gas industry” Rakhmanov Mukhammet. ///Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, Russian Federation

 

