Uzbekistan and Türkiye deepen comprehensive strategic partnership – developed a portfolio of investment projects worth $10 billion

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration on deepening a comprehensive strategic partnership in Ankara on 6 June.

On 5-6 June, the head of Uzbekistan paid an official visit to Türkiye, on the sidelines of which several events were held with the participation of the presidents of the two countries.

Thus, the third meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish High-level Strategic Cooperation Council was held under the chairmanship of Mirziyoyev and Erdogan.

The parties noted that in recent years, the trade turnover between Türkiye and Uzbekistan has increased 1.5 times, the number of joint ventures doubled, and the volume of Turkish investments in the Uzbek economy grew 2.5 times.

90 weekly link major cities between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, with tourist arrivals from Türkiye tripling.

The heads of state set the task to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $5 billion as soon as possible.

The parties discussed concrete steps that can be taken in such areas as trade, agriculture, transport, energy, culture, education and the defense industry.

Today in Uzbekistan, such leading Turkish companies as Cengiz Holding, Aksa Energy, Çalık Holding, Akay Inşaat, Anadolu Group, Özgüven, Eczacıbaşı Holding are implementing more than 100 projects. During the visit, a portfolio of new investment projects worth $ 10 billion was formed.

To further enhance trade and economic cooperation, it was decided to strengthen industrial cooperation, deepen the localization of production of high-value-added goods and jointly enter the markets of third countries.

The parties also stressed the need to reduce customs tariffs within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement and the opening of a trade representative office of Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

The Head of Uzbekistan noted the need to introduce advanced Turkish experience and mechanisms of public-private partnership, expand cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management, digitalize healthcare and create medical clusters.

Another important area of cooperation is the enhancement of the transport and logistics potential of the two countries, including through harnessing the benefits of the Middle Corridor.

Following the meeting, the governments were instructed to develop and approve a joint roadmap for the implementation of the decisions taken.

Presidents chaired inaugural meeting of the Joint Business Council

On 6 June, the first meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Council was held in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On the Uzbek side, Global Textile, ProCab, Agromir Group, ERIELL Group, Akfa Holding, Murad Buildings, SAG, BMB Holding, Uzbekistan Hydrogen participated in the council.

The Turkish side was represented by such holding as Çalık, Cengiz, Acibadem, Eczacıbaşı, Anadolu Group, Aksa Energy, Zorlu, Kalyon, Onur Group and others.

A meeting concluded with a significant agreement to establish an Uzbek-Turkish industrial cluster in Uzbekistan. This zone is poised to become a major driver of practical cooperation between the two countries.

The President of Uzbekistan underscored the importance of developing public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms. These mechanisms will serve as the foundation for implementing joint projects exceeding $3 billion.

Mining industry cooperation emerged as another key priority. Already, practical work is underway with major Turkish mining and geological companies to explore and extract minerals.

In turn, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Türkiye is striving to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations with Uzbekistan in all spheres. He stressed the great potential for building direct cooperation between the business community.

Mirziyoyev awarded the highest award of Türkiye

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was awarded the “Order of the Turkish Republic”. The highest state award was presented to the head of Uzbekistan by President Erdogan.

“My august brother, you have demonstrated a sincere will for the strengthening of the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between us with your exceptional leadership that paved the way for the excellent level our relations enjoy today. You have shown that you are an all-weather friend of Türkiye and the Turkish nation in all the incidents we have experienced in recent years, particularly during the February 6 earthquakes. For all these reasons, I am highly pleased to present you with the Order of State, the highest order of the Republic of Türkiye,” Erdogan said at the award ceremony.

Signed documents:

Following the third meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council, Mirziyoyev and Erdogan signed a joint declaration on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership.

In addition, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, a signing ceremony was held for 19 documents covering a wide range of issues of multifaceted partnership, in particular:

– Agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific exchange and high technologies;

– Agreement on strengthening cooperation in the field of regional development;

– Agreement on cooperation in the field of standardization;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the provision of technical assistance upon Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Space Sciences, Technologies and Research;

– Protocol on cooperation in the field of agricultural education;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the field of Energy Development;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the field of culture;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the field of information;

– Protocol on Cooperation on Cadastre issues;

– Protocol on cooperation in the tourism sector;

– Protocol on cooperation in the field of support for the Institute of Family and Women;

– Protocol on cooperation in the field of management training;

– Protocol on cooperation on professional development in the legal field.

Bilateral documents on preferential trade, regulation of the energy market, as well as an Action Plan for expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture were also inked. ///nCa, 7 June 2024