UNDP in Turkmenistan marks the World Environment Day together with partners

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 5 June 2024 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza” marked the World Environment Day 2024, 5 June with a series of presentations and events to share knowledge, discuss strategies, and foster collaboration in the field of sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, and resilience to climate change.

The project team presented their work at several events from June 4 to 12, 2024. These included the international conference on “Architecture – Handmade Art in Construction,” organized by the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, and a lecture at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The project specialists will also participate in the event, which will be organized by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates on June 12, 2024. The purpose of this event is to draw attention to the positive outcomes of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the transfer of the presidency to Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 in Baku in November this year, as well as to explore ways to involve young people in the decision-making process for COP29.

The presentations covered a wide range of topics, including the role of a reliable and sustainable energy system in ensuring sustainable urban development, improving the legal and regulatory framework in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable development and smart cities, sustainable transport, waste management, the role of youth in combating climate change, as well as building an inclusive and sustainable future for Turkmenistan.

“World Environment Day is a reminder of the importance of protecting our planet and building sustainable cities,” said Batyr Ballyyev, Project Manager of the UNDP/GEF Project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan”. “We are committed to working with the Government of Turkmenistan and other partners to make Ashgabat and Avaza greener, more environmentally friendly, and more sustainable cities.”

***

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and UNDP, aims to promote sustainable urban development and mitigate the negative consequences of urban growth in the country.

The practical measures implemented and planned by UNDP in Turkmenistan are aimed at developing the use of renewable energy and introducing innovative energy efficiency technologies in the power sector. These steps contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and help the country fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change. ///nCa, 7 June 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)