Turkmenistan and Korea held an online meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation

On June 3, 2024, Turkmenistan and Korea convened the 9th meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation via videoconference.

Rakhimberdy Djepbarov, Chairman of the Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, led the Turkmen delegation. The Korean side was represented by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Dukgeun Ahn.

Discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues related to interstate cooperation, with a particular focus on economic partnership, the chemical and oil and gas sectors, and healthcare.

The sides emphasized the significant progress in bilateral cooperation, driven by mutual interests. They highlighted vast potential for expanding trade, investment, and transportation ties, capitalizing on the economic strengths of both nations.

The importance of high-level engagement in fostering stronger relations was emphasized. Specifically, the two sides agreed to implement measures for wider cooperation in energy and infrastructure as discussed during the meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of Korea, which took place in New York in September 2023 on sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Protocol by the Intergovernmental Commission.

Established through an intergovernmental agreement in 2008, this Commission is a ministerial consultative body run with the participation of agenda-relevant ministries and institutions. The previous meeting (8th) took place in Seoul, November 2020.///nCa, 5 June 2024