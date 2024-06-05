Discover Türkiye’s Beautiful Aegean Coast From Ayvalık to Datça

As the hotly anticipated summer season begins on Türkiye’s beautiful Aegean coast, consider a vacation along this scenic and fascinating coastal route. Stretching from Ayvalık to Datça, you’ll find blue and green landscapes, pristine beaches, historical sites, fresh seafood, delicious olive oil dishes, and local Aegean wines.

The beauty of North Aegean: Ayvalık

Known for its crystal waters, gorgeous views, historical buildings and delicious Aegean-style dishes, Ayvalık offers an ideal setting for a relaxing holiday. You can start your morning with a tasty breakfast of Ayvalık toast and spend a beach day at Sarımsaklı or along the Altınova Coast, Patriça Bay or Ortunç Bay. Exploring the centuries-old streets of this charming district is a delightful Ayvalık activity, as is sampling the region’s renowned cheeses, seafood and herbs and sipping raki or local wine. For superb sunset views, visit Şeytan Sofrası (Devil’s Feast).

Must-do: Cunda Island, connected to Ayvalık by a bridge, is as scenic as Ayvalık. Dine at one of the fish restaurants along the harbour and enjoy a sumptuous Aegean feast of calamari, prawns and octopus, along with a selection of more than a hundred appetisers.

İzmir’s Favourite: Alaçatı

İzmir, the address of the good life, is considered the pearl of the Aegean, a beautiful coastal city where the deep blue sea rolls up to ancient cities. The most popular holiday route in this breathtaking city, recommended as a 2024 travel destination by Lonely Planet, is undoubtedly the Çeşme Peninsula, known for its white sandy beaches, sunset beach parties, and the charms of the prosperous town of Alaçatı... Famed for its historical windmills, stone houses, intimate boutique hotels and cosy taverns, Alaçatı is also worth a visit for its festivals, nightlife and beach parties that attract tens of thousands of guests. The region’s most famous beach is Ilıca Beach, with its alluring sea. In addition, Alaçatı’s strong sea breezes make it ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Must-do: Urla, an all-year gastronomy destination showcasing vineyard routes and restaurants helmed by innovative chefs, is another excellent place to spend time. The area’s culinary development has attracted the attention of the Michelin GUIDE, and its viticulture makes it a base where local wines play a leading role. Book an appointment at the restaurant of your choice before you go!

Aegean Attraction Centre: Bodrum

Bodrum is undoubtedly the most prominent tourism destination on Türkiye’s blissful Aegean coastline. With its boundless blue waters, this glamorous resort is notable for its stunning bays, Blue Flag beaches, luxury and premium hotels, and fine restaurants serving Aegean and international cuisine. The resort is also a global star, hosting international harbours and marinas. Surrounded by holiday towns such as Göltürkbükü and Gümüşlük, one of the best activities in Bodrum, where the

A ‘premium holiday’ can be experienced in every aspect, with the opportunity to enjoy the Aegean lifestyle at a table laden with great seafood.

Must-do: Visit Bodrum Castle, erected in the 15th century by the Knights of Rhodes, and the Bodrum Underwater Museum, set in the castle. Also, visit the ruins of the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Don’t forget that Bodrum is another gastronomical haven as it houses multiple restaurants featured in the Michelin GUIDE.

In Your Time Zone: Datça

Quiet, pristine Blue Flag beaches hidden behind pine trees, hills blooming with almond and olive trees, fresh air, cobbled streets and stone houses… Datça, where the Aegean and the Mediterranean meet, is a charming peninsula renowned for its clear sea and refreshing breezes. The Blue Flag beaches of Taşlık, Kumluk and Hastane Altı in the centre are ideal for sunbathing and swimming in sparkling waters, while the serene bays of Datça are accessible via boat tours. Local dishes made with herbs and plants grown in Datça are special treats, as are the area’s seafood, thyme honey and almonds.

Must-do: When you visit Datça, at the very tip of the peninsula, savour a sunset view from the majestic ancient city of Knidos, located at the point where the Aegean and the Mediterranean meet.

///nCa, 5 June 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)