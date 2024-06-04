Magtymguly Fragi Center Opens in Baku

The Center of Turkmen Literature named after Magtymguly Fraga has officially opened at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

A delegation headed by Professor Allaberdy Ashirov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, and Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, attended the opening ceremony. Representatives of the Institute of Literature and media were also present.

The center features displays of the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, photographs of prominent figures from both countries, and an exhibition showcasing books by Magtymguly Fragi and other Turkmen thinkers.

ANAS President, academician Isa Gabibbeyli, highlighted the institute’s longstanding commitment to studying Magtymguly Fraga’s work. He noted annual events dedicated to the poet have been held since 2014, and his works are studied as extensively in Azerbaijan as in Turkmenistan.

Academician Gabibbeyli emphasized that the center’s opening marks a new chapter in scientific and literary collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. He also announced the publication of two new books commemorating the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

Professor Ashirov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the center will further strengthen ties between the two nations. He commended ANAS, particularly the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature, for their efforts in publishing and promoting Magtymguly Fraga’s works.

Doctor of Philosophy in Philology, Associate Professor Ismihan Osmanli, delivered a speech revealing the discovery of a previously unknown manuscript of Magtymguly Fraga’s “Diwan” at the ANAS Institute of Manuscripts named after Muhammad Fuzuli. The manuscript was subsequently published in large quantities under the academic editorship of Isa Gabibbeyli.

Dr.Osmanli emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s contributions to preserving Magtymguly Fragi’s legacy. He noted the publication of “Poems of Magtymguly” and the establishment of the first-ever center dedicated to the poet and thinker in Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 4 June 2024 (based on ANAS press release)