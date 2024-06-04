In hot pursuit of Marco Polo – Two dandies on push bikes – Venice to Beijing

In the Italian reception (Ashgabat) yesterday (3 June 2024), we met two dandy boys, both about 65, who are on a 12000 journey from Venice to Beijing on their bicycles.

Age is just a number for them. Their enthusiasm defies all stereotypes.

Relying solely on thigh power, they are pedalling their way through 12 countries: Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan (Caspian Sea ferry), Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China (Urumqui, Lanzhou, Xi’an). — This is nearly the same route Marco Polo took more than 700 years ago. This year is the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo.

25 April 2024 to 1 August 2024, the expedition is planned to conclude in 100 days. The long ride is divided into 82 stages and they are averaging about 130 km per day

The duo consists of Alberto Fiorin and Dino Facchinetti. Alberto Fiorin is a writer, teacher, but above all cyclonaut, with many pedal adventures behind him. Dino Facchinetti is the secretary of the Pedale Veneziano. /// nCa, 4 June 2024