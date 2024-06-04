Chinese trucks cross Caspian Sea in Middle Corridor TIR pilot

The three TIR trucks departed from China’s inland cities of Zhengzhou and Urumqi, before exiting China via the Khorgos-Nur Zholy border crossing.

After crossing the Caspian Sea by ferry, the trucks reached their destinations in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The 6,600km journey took two weeks. This is the first time that Chinese trucking companies have taken this route using the TIR system.

IRU Director of TIR and Transit Tatiana Rey-Bellet said, “I am pleased to see that Chinese companies are successfully exploring new routes, benefiting from door-to-door road transport backed by the efficiency and security of the TIR system.”

“The Middle Corridor, an emerging and key trade route connecting the east and west, has seen record growth in transit volumes in recent years. Tried-and-test tools, such as the TIR system, can significantly streamline customs procedures en route, ensuring that goods flow smoothly and securely across borders,” she added.

IRU member ZZHY was one of the pilot’s transport operators. Since joining IRU in 2022, ZZHY has opened several new TIR routes connecting China and Central Asia.

This pilot project was supported by transport and customs authorities as well as road transport associations along the Middle Corridor. ///IRU, 3 June 2024