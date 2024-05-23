Turkmenistan: A new water treatment plant commissioned in Ashgabat

On Wednesday, 22 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the ceremony of commissioning a new water treatment plant in the Bagytyarlyk district in Ashgabat, with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the President noted that water treatment plants equipped with modern equipment are being put into operation in all regions of the country. One of them was recently opened in the village of Yashlyk in Akhal province. Its capacity is 30 thousand cubic meters per day.

For the current year, it is also planned to commission several more water treatment plants:

• Tejen, Akhal province – with a daily capacity of 30,000 cubic meters,

• Esenguly district, Balkan province – with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters

• Kizilarvat, Balkan province – with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters

• Takhtabazar district, Mary province – with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters

• Turkmenkala district, Mary province – with a capacity of 25,000 cubic meters.

Some technical indicators of the new water treatment plant in Ashgabat

The new facility was built by the Turkmen private company “Dost gurluşyk, söwda, önümçilik”. The client of the project was the governorate of Ashgabat city.

The facility is equipped with advanced technologies and know-how from the leading German company “PSE” and the world-famous company KBS (headquartered in Germany).

PSE Company, in addition to providing services in the field of engineering and equipment supplies, the monitored the construction of the facility and its commissioning.

The water source for the plant is a one-million-cubic-meter open reservoir located on the Karakum River’s right bank. Water from this reservoir undergoes a multi-stage treatment process to ensure its quality and safety.

Water flows naturally into the first pumping station’s antechamber, equipped with pumps from the world-renowned KSB company. Gravity guides the water towards the treatment plant, where it undergoes disinfection before entering filtration tanks.

At the first stage, large impurities are removed during the initial purification phase. At the second stage, the water is mixed with precisely measured solutions of aluminum sulfate, polyelectrolyte, and sodium hypochlorite, prepared in an electrolysis unit.

Two-layer filters (anthracite and quartz sand) remove any remaining impurities.

Disinfection with a sodium hypochlorite solution provides an additional layer of protection.

Sediment formed during treatment is extracted from the filters. These sediments settle in tanks and undergo dewatering with specialized equipment.

The resulting water is recycled back into the treatment plant, promoting efficient water usage and minimizing environmental impact.

Treated and disinfected water is stored in designated tanks before being pumped to a second station.

From there, it enters the city’s distribution network via two branches, ensuring Ashgabat’s residents receive a continuous supply of clean drinking water.

The new Bagtyýarlyk water treatment plant plays a crucial role in Ashgabat’s water security, providing its citizens with clean and reliable drinking water.

Certification

Certificate from PSE Engineering GMBH: During the ceremony, the Managing director of PSE Engineering GMBH (Germany), Markus Behrendt, presented the mayor of Ashgabat with a Certificate confirming that the Bagtyyarlyk water treatment plant produces water that meets all WHO (World Health Organization) – DIN (German Institute for Standardization) – GOST standards.

Certificate from Istanbul Technical University: Professor of the Department of Chemistry at Istanbul Technical University, Dr. Hasan Can Okutan, noted that the technology used at the facility meets the criteria outlined in the European Union documents “Best Available Technologies” (BAT) and “Best Environmental Practices” (BEP).

The water samples taken at this facility and analyzed in accredited laboratories comply with Turkish standards (TSE EN), standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). These facts show that water is safe for the environment and human health.

Dr.Hasan Jan Okutan handed over the mayor of Ashgabat, certificates confirming the compliance of the technology used at the Bagtyıarlyk water treatment plant with the criteria of EU documents and high international standards.

***

During the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan presented the head of the association “Aşgabatagyzsuw” (Ashgabat drinking water) with the keys to new cars and special equipment intended for the industry. New buses were also gifted to Ashgabat.

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the new water treatment plant “Bagtyyyarlyk”

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

New buildings of the revival epoch of a new era of a powerful state allow us to significantly increase the pace of socio-economic development of our independent Homeland. One of them is a water treatment plant in the Bagtyyarlyk district of the city of Ashgabat. The daily capacity of this facility is 150,000 cubic meters of water. Today we will also give modern buses as a gift, which will provide high-class passenger services to residents of the capital.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

Congratulations from the bottom of my heart on these wonderful events!

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

From time immemorial, the Turkmen people have considered water, a source of life and abundance, to be valuable, equating every drop of life-giving moisture to a grain of gold. Therefore, our ancestors used various methods to use water wisely, with perseverance and diligence they built underground canals, catchments in the foothill areas to raise water. The noble principle that has been established for centuries is now gaining continuity in our sovereign Homeland. And in this context, the Arkadag Hero in his work “Water is the source of life and abundance” writes that our ancestors greatly appreciated water, it was like a life-giving miracle for them.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

A lot is being done to improve the standard of living of our citizens, and this process is progressing. As for our policy in this area, one of its main goals is to provide the population with fully clean drinking water. In this context, effective measures are being taken, as defined in the Program “Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National Program of Socio-economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052” and the Program of socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028. At the same time, significant investments are being made to rationalize the use of underground and surface water sources in our country based on advanced technologies.

Water treatment plants equipped with modern equipment are being put into operation in all regions. One of them was recently opened in the village of Yashlyk etrap Ak Bugday of the Akhal province. Its capacity is 30 thousand cubic meters per day. This year, it is also planned to commission several more water treatment plants with a daily capacity of 30 thousand cubic meters in Tejen in the Akhal province, 20 thousand cubic meters in the Esenguli district and 30 thousand cubic meters in the city of Kizilarvat in the Balkan province, 20 thousand cubic meters in the Takhtabazar district and 25 thousand cubic meters in the Turkmenkala district of the Mary province.

All these modern facilities will make it possible to supply the citizens of our country with clean drinking water of high quality, which in turn will have a positive impact on the health and increase people’s life expectancy.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

The opening of a modern water treatment plant in Ashgabat today is a clear evidence of the successful implementation of our policy to provide the population with high–quality drinking water.

The new facility was built by order of the Mayor of the capital by the economic society “Dost gurluşyk, söwda, önümçilik”, which is a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. Purified water from the reservoirs of the facility will be supplied to residents of the city along two branches. The latest generation equipment from the world’s leading manufacturers will allow optimal technological processes and uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the residents of the city. The complex consists of several facilities and a tank farm, it provides all the conditions for the work of about 150 employees and their leisure time.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

We will successfully continue the program measures for the construction of water treatment plants and an appropriate system throughout our independent country with the aim of rational use of water resources through the large-scale introduction of modern technologies.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

An urban development program is being successfully implemented in our capital, Ashgabat, listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the city with the largest concentration of white marble buildings in the world. In the near future, on the occasion of Ashgabat City Day, opening ceremonies of modern administrative and commercial buildings, as well as 136 two-storey houses, will be held, which is designed to improve the provision of housing to the population.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

Once again, I cordially congratulate you on the solemn events of the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” – the opening of a modern water treatment plant in Ashgabat and the transfer of new buses to the residents of the capital as a gift!

I wish you good health, family well-being and great success in your work! ///nCa, 23 May 2024 (photo credit – TDH)