Central Asian Policymakers Examine Georgia’s Sustainable Energy Success and European Union’s Best Practices

A Delegation, comprised of 16 senior government officials and energy sector experts from the countries of Central Asia (CA), at the invitation of the European Union (EU), visited Georgia for a study tour on “Sustainable Energy in Practice: Georgia’s Success and EU Best Practices”.

Organised by the EU-funded project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, the study tour from 13 to 21 November 2023 showcased Georgia’s successful energy sector reforms, aligned with EU policies and Energy Community standards.

Under the European Green Deal, the EU Member States are moving towards a climate neutral economy. To ensure that no one is left behind, the EU prioritises just and inclusive energy transition globally and calls for acting decisively on renewables and energy efficiency deployment. With 70 % of its electricity sourced from renewables, Georgia stands out as a regional renewable powerhouse. Through strategic reforms aligned with EU integration and Green Deal, Georgia has transformed its energy sector, embracing renewables, ensuring energy security and making its energy sector a key driver of the regional economy. Moreover, with initiatives like the EU’s Global Gateway, Georgia aims to become a net electricity exporter to Europe.

The SECCA project applied a practice-oriented approach to link meetings, site-visits, discussions, and interactions organised within the study tour to the needs and priorities of the participants.

“Kyrgyzstan and Georgia have a lot in common in terms of nature and hydropower resources. With the helpful coordination by the European Union’s SECCA project, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) during this study tour to establish cooperation and exchange experience and best practices. Of particular interest to us is the GEDF’s experience in identifying promising renewable energy projects and supporting their development through pre-feasibility studies and preliminary environmental impact assessments, as well as promotion of green investments”, stated Mr Emilbek Orozbaev, Director of the Green Energy Fund under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“Increasing energy efficiency and diversifying energy supply through renewables are national priorities for Uzbekistan. During this study tour, the host organisations provided comprehensive information on how Georgia is addressing growing domestic energy demand and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, by aligning policies with those of the European Union and developing the renewable energy sector. There are many conclusions drawn that we can refine and apply in our countries,” said Mr Sanjar Kasimov, Chief Specialist of the Department of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Energy Audit of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The programme provided opportunity for extensive knowledge sharing between the participants and local experts from governmental and non-governmental organisations, private sector players, and investors. The CA delegates gained first-hand knowledge on overall policy and legal framework for the promotion of sustainable energy, integrated energy and climate planning, practical aspects of promotion of energy efficiency in buildings and industry, project development and implementation, promotion of green investments, renewable energy auctions, and regional networks.

“This study tour aligns with the EU’s international efforts to promote sustainable energy policies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance energy efficiency to meet the Paris Agreement targets by all partner countries. It underscores the significance of international cooperation in achieving just energy transition. Main goals of this study tour were to enhance capacities of national governments, mutual exchange of knowledge and skills, review of practical policy development aspects. I hope within these days we achieved our goals and will continue our collaboration back in the region”, concluded Mr Paata Janelidze, SECCA Team Leader. ///SECCA, 21 Nov 2023

