Foreign office of Turkmenistan will host roundtable on Caspian environmental issues this month

The DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan reported during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that the foreign office will host a roundtable on the Caspian environmental issues in the second half of this month.

It would be the first step toward the implementation of the initiative of the president of Turkmenistan for the Caspian Environmental Initiative, voiced at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The participants would include the representatives of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator and other international organizations operating in Turkmenistan, together with the Caspian Sea Institute, the Academy of Sciences, ministries and industry departments of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 15 April 2024