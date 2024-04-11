Visit of parliament speaker of Georgia strengthens partnership between Turkmenistan and Georgia

The speaker of the parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, visited Turkmenistan on 9 April 2024, and had several top level meetings. His visit has helped strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Meeting with President of Turkmenistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Shalva Papuashvili on 9 April. Welcoming the guest, the Turkmen president said that currently inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the most important tools for promoting constructive dialogue, maintaining trust and mutual understanding between countries and peoples.

Papuashvili conveyed the greetings and best wishes from the President of Georgia, Mrs. Salome Zurabishvili, and Prime Minister Irakli Kokhabidze.

The sides noted with satisfaction that the relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia, built on the principles of equality and mutual respect, are traditionally friendly.

They exchanged views on priority areas of interstate cooperation, the effective nature of interaction in the trade and economic sphere, including in such sectors as energy, industry, healthcare, etc., was noted. Partnership in the field of transport and logistics was also identified as one of the main areas.

As noted, both countries have sufficient potential to bring Turkmen-Georgian relations to a qualitatively new level that meets the real capabilities and objective needs of the two states.

The Turkmen president invited the head of the Parliament of Georgia to take part in the International Forum of Heads of State and Government dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker, the internationally recognized classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi, which will be held on October 11 in Ashgabat.

Shalva Papuashvili thanked Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the decision to open the monument to Shota Rustaveli in Ashgabat. He expressed the opinion that this gesture will help to intensify friendly ties.

Meeting with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili, on 9 April.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of constant contacts at various levels, where the main factor in deepening relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are meetings at the level of heads of state and government.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian interaction.

The fruitful nature of interdepartmental cooperation and close interaction between countries on international platforms were noted.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the activities of the bilateral Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation. The areas of transport, energy and trade are identified as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

As part of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the parties touched upon the holding of international events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi this year.

Speaking about the role of parliamentary diplomacy, the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of interparliamentary interaction.

Meeting with Chairperson of Parliament of Turkmenistan

The Chairperson of the parliament of Turkmenistan, Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova had a meeting with the speaker of the parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, on 9 April.

Chairman of the National Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova introduced the guests to the composition of the Mejlis and the ongoing work on legislative support for reforms in various sectors of the Turkmen economy.

As noted, parliamentary negotiations have become an important part of deepening cooperation between the two countries. The activities of parliamentary friendship groups created on a bilateral basis help expand opportunities for the exchange of experience in legislative work.

During the discussion of the current state of Turkmen-Georgian parliamentary relations, the interlocutors expressed the opinion that there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Interaction with media

After the meetings, the speaker of the Georgian parliament had a brief interaction with the Georgian media.

“During the meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, we talked about relations between our countries, especially about the prospects for the development of the Middle Corridor,” Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili told reporters after an audience with the head of state.

The Georgian media reports that according to him, cultural cooperation was also discussed at the meeting with the President of Turkmenistan.

“We also talked about the importance of scheduling direct flights between countries in order to encourage ties between states and peoples and develop tourism. We also talked about the cultural cooperation that exists between our countries. I thanked the President of Turkmenistan for the decision to erect a monument to Shota Rustaveli in Ashgabat. This, of course, is a gesture of great respect for Georgian culture and history,” said Shalva Papuashvili, reports the Georgian news agency Interpressnews. /// nCa, 11 April 2024